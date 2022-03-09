In 2015, I worked at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The resort staff was an eclectic group — hospitality students from around the world, dissatisfied Americans from every corner of the country looking to see the “wild,” some locals who wanted to be outside in the summer like me.
Those students included Russian and Ukrainian young men and women, mostly college age. I got to know them well. We would hike, camp, drink and work together.
2015 was a year of significant crisis in Ukraine, when the Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russian military force (or proactively defended from Western control, depending on your viewpoint). Needless to say, the political discussions between my friends were tense.
But more than that tension, I remember a kind of camaraderie between them. Many decried their inane political leadership. They could nearly understand each other’s language, they followed the same football teams, and they shared similar tastes in music. They even begged the kitchen staff to make borscht dinner for everyone one weekend, and it was a wonderful time.
Some of these young men may be in helicopters today, circling Kiev, launching missiles at those they had broken bread with half a decade ago in America. Some of those women may be packing their bags in Odessa hoping to take their children to Romania.
I am just a young man, but I’ve read enough to feel a deep sense of historical dread. When Japan sought to “liberate” Manchuria in 1938, the Allies were silent. When Austria and Czechoslovakia were annexed by Germany, there were many who said, “Well, I’m sure this is the most they will do.”
It isn’t hard to see the parallels. But the difference of course is that our world is vastly more connected. A world war today would be much more punishing to a planet of communities connected by trade, information and travel. The major powers of Europe, terrified of war and dependent on Russian natural gas, have offered little more than condemnations.
The time for condemnations has passed. The United Nations, NATO, or some kind of international coalition must halt the Russian invasion. The aggression of warlords is not stopped with good intentions. That coalition must also acknowledge the enormous responsibility of the past — how Bill Clinton and the European powers chose not to demilitarize after the fall of the USSR, or break up NATO, or otherwise establish a meaningful path to peace. But this level of self-awareness and bravery is almost certainly absent from Brussels or Washington, D.C.
When I think about my friends from the national park, I feel deeply sad. Many of them harbored resentment of their political establishment. But some of them were willing to justify a strongman like Putin, telling me in private that “powerful nations need powerful leaders.”
I actually agree with that sentiment, somewhat. Our nations need leaders who are strong enough to defend the weakest among us, to challenge the bad intentions of good friends, and make the necessary sacrifices for the good of all. Today, all I see in America is incompetence, greed, shameless power grabbing and impotence in our leaders. It is not hard to imagine a “liberation” of the conservative Christians of Oregon or the proactive “protection” of liberals in South Carolina. Many of my friends, just like Russians and Ukrainians, have already started the emotional work of accepting violence, reframing it as defensive and rationalizing it as inevitable.
Today I will have lunch like I always do in downtown Moscow, a community also in a state of tension and division, remembering my Russian and Ukrainian friends sharing a bowl of borscht in Wyoming, when the prospects of war were so far away.
Busch lives in Moscow.