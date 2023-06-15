“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, but this country does not love us back.”
—Doc Rivers, coach of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers
---
Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Darrin Bell has a story to tell. When he was a 6-year-old Black boy, his greatest wish was to have a squirt gun. His mother said “no” to his request without giving a reason, so Bell got one on the sly.
One day as Bell was reloading the toy pistol in a mud puddle, he heard a voice commanding him: “drop your weapon.” He recalled that the policeman behind him seemed to be “10,000 feet tall,” a typical exaggeration — sadly ironic — also in the minds of many white people when confronted by a Black man.
Very few white kids with a toy gun would appear as a threat to anyone. Bell learned that “when police see white children, they just see pure innocence, but when they saw me, they saw a threat.”
This is the essence of “The Talk.” Bell’s mother told him: “The world is different for Black boys and girls than it is for white ones.” When in stores, Black children are told to keep their hands in their pockets, not to talk back, and to address adults as “Sir” or “Madam.”
Kenya Young is the executive producer of NPR's Morning Edition, and she has three Black sons. Before she allows them to go to the local park, she reminds them: “Don’t wear your hood. Don’t put your hands in your pocket. If you get stopped, don't run. Put your hands up. Don't make a lot of moves.”
When her boys complain that white kids don’t have to do this, Young answers: “This is the way America is right now. It’s the way it’s been for a long time. And it’s just not fair for us to have to live like this.”
Young was being interviewed by a Black man, and they both bemoaned the fact that it doesn’t get any better when their children grow older: their boys are taller, often muscular, and are unfairly perceived as menacing. Many now go on to get college degrees and they are entering the professions. But Young concludes: “All people see is skin color.”
Across the country there are fewer 911 calls from minority communities, primarily because people there don’t trust the police to respond humanely. When police begin criminal investigations in these communities, potential witnesses refuse to testify for fear of incrimination.
Blacks not only mistrust the police but also medical services in general. This, too, has a long history. The infamous Tuskegee experiment involved 600 Black men (399 had syphilis; 201 did not), and the infected were not treated so as to test the long-term effects of the disease. Whole body radiation was first tested on African Americans, and fistula surgery was also first done on their women.
For this reason, African Americans have distrusted vaccines, and a combination of this mistrust and lack of COVID-19 vaccines injection sites in minority neighborhoods led to low vaccination rates and higher mortality. Significantly, public health initiatives eventually convinced more Blacks than whites that the vaccine was necessary.
In many big cities there are now community programs designed to build trust and to reduce violence. In Brooklyn community volunteers, who call themselves “The God Squad,” are used to prevent low-level street crime.
A program called Cure Violence placed an intervention team in Chicago’s violent West Garfield Park. The result was that shootings saw a decline of 68%. Teams in six more areas were able to achieve an average of 30% reduction in shootings.
The violence reduction program Safe Streets hires former felons who return to their neighborhoods as “interrupters.” The premise of this program is that these men are “credible messengers,” and as such they are much more trusted than the police.
After four years, homicides dropped 32% in areas of Baltimore where Safe Streets teams were stationed. Research done by Johns Hopkins University found that over the duration of Safe Streets interventions, homicides and non-fatal shootings have gone down by 16% to 23%.
As we prepare to celebrate the national holiday Juneteenth, let us acknowledge that there is much more to do to eliminate the effects of institutional racism in our country.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Read his articles on police reform at nfgier.com/?s=police. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.