Former president Donald Trump is a master manipulator of the American judicial system.

He has a life-long history of delaying trials to run up his opponents’ legal bills until they have to drop out, buying his way out of cases he can’t win with a settlement without admitting guilt.

An early example was a $100-million countersuit that he filed against the U.S. Justice Department, alleging the government made false and misleading statements in its charges against Trump in 1973. Trump and his father, Fred, were accused of violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act for illegal discrimination in a housing project.

Recommended for you