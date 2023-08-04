Former president Donald Trump is a master manipulator of the American judicial system.
He has a life-long history of delaying trials to run up his opponents’ legal bills until they have to drop out, buying his way out of cases he can’t win with a settlement without admitting guilt.
An early example was a $100-million countersuit that he filed against the U.S. Justice Department, alleging the government made false and misleading statements in its charges against Trump in 1973. Trump and his father, Fred, were accused of violating the 1968 Fair Housing Act for illegal discrimination in a housing project.
When his counterclaim was thrown out, Trump settled the case without admitting his crime.
Throughout his adult life, Trump has poked justice in the eye and gotten away with abusing the legal system.
Now, he will exploit that strategy by brazenly lying that his multiple indictments are politically motivated and he will stall, stall, stall, ridiculously claiming that he is too busy to come, to be bothered with trials, because he is campaigning to return to the White House.
Some political pundits say that’s the reason Trump is running, in hopes of staying out of prison.
There is no doubt that he hopes to be elected and thus stay out of jail and pardoning his conspirators in trying to hijack democracy.
But anyone with a smidgen of knowledge about Trump knows his profound mental illness demands he run in order to salvage his self-image, which was bruised and bloodied by his loss to President Joe Biden.
Trump has multiple mental disorders, the most dangerous of which is antisocial personality disorder — formerly known as sociopathy.
He ignores right and wrong.
He tells lies to take advantage of others.
He is not sensitive to or respectful of others.
He has a sense of superiority and is extremely opinionated.
He has problems with the law, including criminal behavior.
He is hostile, aggressive, violent or threatening to others.
He feels no guilt about harming others.
He does dangerous things with no regard for the safety of self or others.
He is irresponsible and fails to fulfill work or financial responsibilities.
How can any voter with a smidgen of knowledge of Trump’s political career not perceive the mental conditions that make him an ominous threat to democracy and the United States.
They don’t even need to know that ASPD exists, nor be aware of the claims that his political opponents make against him.
His daily behavior as seen on television, even on FOX News (aka TRUMP NEWS) should suffice for everyone to perceive that he is mentally unbalanced and a danger to our nation, no matter what his disorders are.
I am informed by six books on my library shelf. I’ve read three of them. The others are for reference.
“Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, who is a doctorate-level psychologist who has taught graduate courses in trauma, psychopathology and developmental psychology.
“Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in Lawsuit,” by James D. Zirin.
“Proof of Corruption: Bribery, Impeachment, and Pandemic In the Age of Trump” by Seth Abramson.
“Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
“Rage,” by Bob Woodward.
“The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President” by Brandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine and Project Group Leader for the World Health Organization Violence Prevention Alliance.
Day retired after 32 years as a science writer on the Washington State University faculty. His interests and reading are catholic (small c) and peripatetic. He enjoys email at terence@moscow.com; pro or con.