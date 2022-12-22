Here we are, neck-deep in the holiday season, and it feels pretty good. My oldest child is home from college, there’s a lot of baking going on, and the house is brimming with festive spirit. I’m the pater familias in a Norman Rockwell scene, one that’s likely to recur over and over in the years ahead.

But the inexorable march of time sets a guy to thinking about those years ahead. In my case, there’s a birthday looming later this winter — one that will place me, unequivocally, in my mid-60s.

Medicare. Social Security. Senior citizenship. They are sobering reminders that the wheel of life spins in only one direction. Other reminders include prescription eyeglasses, hearing aids, and the fact that I can’t remember a damn thing.

Tags

Recommended for you