“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made. Our times are in his hand who saith, ‘A whole I planned, youth shows but half; Trust God: See all, nor be afraid!’”
Robert Browning was 52 when he wrote the much-loved lines above. I’ve tried to follow Browning’s advice. I’ve outlived him by a decade, enjoying most of my life, particularly the later years. I’ve also had the benefit of modern medicine to ease my way. What now? This column is for my friends at the Pullman Senior Center, who, though increasingly challenged gerontologically, are still lots of fun. Younger folks are free to read it also.
“Gerontologists seem to divide themselves into two warring categories,” according to the National Library of Medicine: “poets versus pathologists.” The poets “consider the phenomenon of aging as a part of life, a normal stage in human development.” They often portray aging as positive. Those holding such views tend to be purveyors of the social sciences and to quote Browning’s above words.
In contrast, pathologists, usually doctors or biologists, view aging as “a negative process resulting in an increase in biological entropy, decreased reserve, a higher chance of illness and ultimately death.” Negative? I agree. But wait, “Their laureate is of no less distinguished lineage.” They cite the bard himself (not to be confused with Google’s AI chatbot of the same name).
In “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare describes our lives as passing on a stage, with “all the men and women merely players.” They play their parts accordingly: “They have their exits and their entrances.” And, as we elderly already know, “one man in his time plays many parts.” Shakespeare describes man’s “seven ages,” beginning with “the infant mewling and puking in the nurse’s arms.” As parents and grandparents, we can relate.
Then there’s the “whining school-boy, with his satchel and shining morning face, creeping like a snail unwillingly to school.” Next, “the lover, sighing like a furnace, with a woeful ballad made to his mistress’ eyebrow;” then a bearded “soldier, full of strange oaths … quick in quarrel;” followed by “the justice, in fair round belly … with eyes severe and beard of formal cut, full of wise saws. … And so he plays his part.”
The sixth age “shifts into the lean and slipper’d pantaloon, with spectacles on nose … his youthful hose … a world too wide for his shrunk shank; and his big manly voice, turning again toward childish treble, pipes and whistles …” Last, the scene that “ends this strange eventful history, is second childishness and mere oblivion; sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.”
In fairness, this cynicism reflects the speaker’s persona, “introverted and pessimistic.” Aging is more poignant in Shakespeare’s Sonnet 73, which compares aging to autumn: “That time of year thou mayst in me behold,” when trees are barren, birds have fled. “In me thou seest the twilight” of a day, the “ashes” of youth. Addressing his lover, he concludes: “This thou perceiv’st, which makes thy love more strong/To love that well, which thou must leave ere long.”
Our lives are full of choices, symbolized by Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.” It opens, “Two roads diverged in a yellow wood” and describes how the narrator ponders, then chooses his path, “Sorry I could not travel both and be one traveler.” His choice “was grassy and wanted wear,” yet both were worn “really about the same.” He keeps “the first for another day,” doubting “if I should ever come back,” then concludes: “I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
Worrying about life’s choices and ending is normal. One of my favorite meditations is John Donne’s “Death, Be Not Proud.” A contemporary of Shakespeare, Donne was dean of St. Paul’s Anglican Church in London.
The sonnet begins, “Death, be not proud, though some have called thee mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so … .” Rather, Death is “slave to fate, chance, kings, and desperate men,” dwelling with “poison, war, and sickness.” The final couplet captures Donne’s reality: “One short sleep past, we wake eternally, and death shall be no more; Death, thou shalt die.”