Across our world, as well as on the Palouse, there was some very good news, and some news that will likely get worse before it gets better.
The good news first — both Moscow and Pullman School Districts announced the end of the senseless and damaging child masking policies that have dominated our local school dynamics since remote learning ended. Masking in general, especially with cloth masks, and especially in younger populations, was never about understanding how viral spread actually works, nor their obvious lack of efficacy.
Instead, it was about the fear parents had that public health failed to address. At the end, the last warriors in the trenches were those with social phobias. Masking may have been ineffective in terms of the virus, but it was wickedly effective from the perspective of terrifying parents. Serious kudos to Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey, who said “but we can’t just continue to make everyone wear a mask for forever.” He is going to reap some serious fresh hell for that absolutely resolute and moral stand. Superintendent Bailey – I am behind you 1000%.
It’s too bad that the whole mask charade has to go on for another two to three weeks, depending on the school district, but I’ll take what I can get. Finally, our school boards are thinking about the welfare of our children. The quote from the Moscow meeting in the Daily News coverage says it all. “Every minute spent on COVID-19 protocol is a minute a kid is not being educated.” Bingo.
On the larger front, Russia has invaded Ukraine at multiple points. It is a real shooting war, and I have been at least intellectually lucky to have multiple source points, some within Ukraine, and others in think tanks in Washington, D.C. to help understand the catastrophe. I’m writing this on Thursday morning so there’s a lot that is still unknown.
But my sources in military strategy, as I said two weeks ago, say there is little that can be done and that Ukraine will likely fall to the Russian Army relatively quickly. At first, I had held out hope that the war would be contained to the Donbas, the Russian-dominated region in the east of the country. That does not seem to be the case.
And that matters, because the political demographics matter. While none of it is good, of course — it’s a breakdown in Europe of the concept of Westphalian states — heavily Russian dominated areas offer little potential for real civil war, which wrecks societies and creates misery. But none of it compels me to send U.S. troops, nor get in a shooting war with Russia. Ukraine will be their Iraq.
For those locals that think we should send troops — and because this is a small community, I’m familiar that most are the over-65 club that is bored and wants a new action movie on their TV. I suggest you form up your own version of the Spanish Civil War’s Lincoln Brigade. I’ve called you all cowards in the past over COVID-19. So here’s your opportunity to redeem yourselves — and avoid COVID-19 from those newly unmasked school kids. Call yourselves the Idaho Russet Brigade, and volunteer to peel potatoes for the Ukrainian Army. Seeing that you are from Idaho, no one will call your competence into question, nor wonder if you have flat feet.
And I’m supportive. For every old man buying a plane ticket to the Ukraine, I’ll donate $50 for their plane ticket, and two potato peelers from Bed, Bath and Beyond. Only the highest quality. When you represent, you have to represent with the best. I’m guessing TSA will be fine with them in your carry-on.
But leave our children, and especially our adult sons and daughters, alone for your ignorance and foolishness. Our society has largely already broken its contract with our young people. The least we can do is not send them 5,000 miles away to die in the 1,000 year continuation of an endless, Slavic war.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.