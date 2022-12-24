The world is ending, as it always has been

Ryan Urie

A quick glance at the news and one thing is readily apparent: the world is coming to an end.

For starters, there are the usual wars, political uprisings, famines, wildfires, hurricanes, and droughts. Then there are the worldwide pandemics, threats of nuclear war, climate change, social justice protests, mass shootings, resource shortages, antibiotic-resistant diseases, drug overdoses, child abuse, corruption, political gridlock, loneliness and suicides. For good measure, let’s throw in all the people without clean water and all the hungry people who have never not been hungry and the drug addicts and child prostitutes and people dying alone in nursing homes.

Let’s not forget that around the world lakes and rivers are running dry and the glaciers are disappearing. Human activities have begun a mass extinction event, and every natural environment from outer space to the depths of the ocean to the blood in our veins has been polluted. As all we eat and drink originates in the slurry of chemical wastes we’ve pumped into the environment, it’s no surprise that rates of neurological disorders and cancers continue to spike. Our world makes the Book of Revelations seem tame by comparison.

