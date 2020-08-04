“I feel disconnected from society no matter what I do.” That from a Reddit user who shared the ongoing contradictions of his life experience; how his upbringing, employment, and friendships would otherwise seem to indicate a more connected, grounded sense of self.
And in reading what he shared, I felt connected. Like reading a good novel in which you drift unaware into the protagonist’s mind. I began contrasting my own sense of disconnection with the rowdy kid raised in the ‘burbs, playing street hockey in the cul-de-sac until I heard Mom threaten me with no dinner unless I got my rear back home. There was neighborhood drama of course, yet even in that, the drama was embedded in community.
I then began to question whether the user’s disclosure of feeling disconnected was brought on by COVID-19 and the new-found requirement to separate from one another. I’ll even take the leap and presume the user is a millennial with the typical and profound insecurities and needs for immediate gratification. Although the pandemic protocols may have intensified the sense of disconnectedness, I conclude it in no way is the cause.
Our fragmentation as a society has been going on for some time now. Whether people are taking to the streets or blogging about it or weeping into their pillows in private, these are the varied expressions of a lingering, pervasive crisis.
Some, like U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, have seen fit to publicly declare our all too delicate, too private sense of despair. In a recent speech he said, “COVID-19 has been likened to an X-ray, revealing fractures in the fragile skeleton of the societies we have built. It is exposing fallacies and falsehoods everywhere.” He points to racial injustices, violence against women, environmental degradation as symptoms of those deep fissures. “We have been brought to our knees,” he emphasizes, “by a microscopic virus.”
He paints a bleak picture. Knock on your neighbor’s door; chances are you will also be told of a bleak picture. The upcoming election, with its propaganda, posturing and pretense, adds insult for those injured. We are on our knees; we are untethered from a sense of belonging, of community, and alongside that we must endure the endless droll of political sniping and disconnected banter about an “economic rebound just around the corner.”
Of course, Guterres too must do his part to rally the troops and propose a new, brighter day, however vacuous that sounds. Heart-warming efforts towards a reconnected world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Paris Agreement, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda – agreements that at least keep some ideals on life support while talk circulates of a New Social Contract.
What kind of social contract? It is hard to imagine. The ideals of American progress have been staked on the laws of the jungle where the strong win and might makes right. While we’ve seen injustices righted in the courts, on the playing field of the market, where the working class must pay for food and rent, we are witnessing desperate consequences. Our heritage is one of conquest not cooperation. We must have losers in order to applaud the winners.
The adulation is reserved for the clever corporate lieutenants who mastermind the engines of mass production; who manage to shave a few more cents off the per unit cost. We invest in winners, and in theory that investment is supposed to translate into profit. But even that doesn’t matter much any longer. Has anyone bothered to look at the current average price/earnings ratio of the stock market? It stands at 23, which is 50 percent higher than the historic average. Even the stock market is untethered from reality.
In a very real sense, we invest in disconnection. Society pays allegiance to it.
And how is this other epidemic — of disconnection — even possible when our voices, our images, and now even our thoughts can be connected at an instant? The “disconnected” Reddit user himself is using this same technology to connect with thousands. And the agonizing irony is that the more “hits” he gets, the more alienated he is made to feel. The individual is no longer the plot of the story.
Just as peace arrives through love of peace, and not hatred of war, unity won’t come via market forces or technology, but through love of a deeper connection (and a friendly round of street hockey).
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/