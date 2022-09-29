You think the day will never come, but eventually it does: You find yourself dropping your oldest child off at college. It happened to me earlier this month, and after 18 years of watching my daughter grow up, it all came down to a hug goodbye on a windy sidewalk.

All those years of skinned knees, and school science projects, and music lessons fell away and I found myself bidding adieu to a capable young woman. It’s happened to millions of parents, and this time it was happening to me.

She was ready to go, more than ready, and I thought I was ready, too. It had been a long summer and I’d had enough of her eye-rolling, derision, and you-just-don’t-get-it dismissiveness.

