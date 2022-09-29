You think the day will never come, but eventually it does: You find yourself dropping your oldest child off at college. It happened to me earlier this month, and after 18 years of watching my daughter grow up, it all came down to a hug goodbye on a windy sidewalk.
All those years of skinned knees, and school science projects, and music lessons fell away and I found myself bidding adieu to a capable young woman. It’s happened to millions of parents, and this time it was happening to me.
She was ready to go, more than ready, and I thought I was ready, too. It had been a long summer and I’d had enough of her eye-rolling, derision, and you-just-don’t-get-it dismissiveness.
So my daughter and my wife and I drove for hours and hours, across hundreds of miles, to reach her new school. As soon as we arrived, we were swept up in the excitement of move-in day at the dorm: All the eager, earnest young faces. All the guitars and mini-fridges and potted plants. All the happy noise and confusion.
It was the same exciting vibe as the day, decades ago, when I flew to Australia with dozens of other 18-year-old exchange students. It was hope, and promise, and expectation — all bubbling up and boiling over.
Shortly after dropping our daughter off, it was time for my wife and me to go. It felt like I had a beehive in my heart as we drove away. For days afterward, the world was out of balance.
There was an empty seat at the table, an empty bedroom and a missing person.
The family unit is a fundamental building block of society, and every family is like a little laboratory. Once everyone is inside the house and the doors are shut, the character of a family begins to form. Sure, there are outside influences — friends, social media, television shows, and movies — but the personalities children present to the world are initially forged at home.
So it’s difficult to accept that I’m now a distant influence in my daughter’s daily life. She’ll come back to visit, maybe spend a summer with us, but she’ll return as a sojourner — not a long-haul resident. She’ll be a visitor who does not remain for long.
Whenever I let my mind wander, it keeps returning to the same question: “Where did all the time go?”
Looking back, it feels like my daughter was in elementary school for a few years, then middle school for a few months, and then high school for only a few weeks. There was a summer job that took her out of town a year ago, and now she’s little more than a ghost flitting through the caverns of memory.
Classes have started at her new school, and she’s grappling with big-ticket questions of philosophy, ethical responsibility and how to stand alone in the world. She’s drinking from a firehose.
Me? I’m wondering when I should clean my gutters. As Shakespeare noted, “From age to age, we ripe and ripe. And from age to age, we rot and rot. And thereby hangs a tale.”
Of course, departure of the first-born child opened up a new ecological niche for her younger sibling. Within hours of her departure, Big Sister’s room was summarily annexed and stripped of all decorations. Right down to bare walls, erasing all vestiges of the previous occupant.
The first time I walked into that newly reclaimed room, the emptiness of it stabbed me like a knife. Big Sister had spent years decorating it, carefully curating the art on the walls, plants on the windowsill, and curios on the desk. Seeing it stripped bare was a cold reminder that the last bridge to childhood is down behind her and there is nowhere to go but into the future.
That’s right, buddy. You think the day will never come, that they’ll be “little kids” forever, but there you are, dropping them off at college. When you return home, the familial landscape is irrevocably altered and the wheel of life has taken an unmistakable lurch forward.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.