My family has the privilege of living on a local “hobby farm” where we raise homegrown lamb, “show chickens” and a smattering of loveable canine, equine and caprine critters (plus a duck). It is a place of refuge, and on occasion, a place where I can indulge in therapeutic carpentry and gardening. Those pleasantries were interrupted recently when our well pump quit and we found our family of five without water. The World Health Organization reports that public health and basic personal needs require an average of 13.2 gallons of safe water daily … per person. That much water weighs about 110 pounds, or 550 pounds for a family of five, daily.
I’m not naïve to the importance of running water, but it is a crisp reminder when you have to make dramatic adjustments in plans to keep a household running. Fortunately, we have access to water elsewhere and a number of 5-gallon jerrycans to keep things moving. We were also fortunate to identify an excellent contractor who quickly and professionally replaced our rattling 27-year-old pump with something that looks like it came from the starship Enterprise. We were out of water for less than 24 hours, but we were prepared for days and most of our plans were on hold until that lovely groundwater was flowing again.
Accessing safe and plentiful water has never been a challenge for me or my family, but this is only possible because we had the “luck” of being born in a country and into families that had the ability to access these resources without difficulty. How different our lives would be, for instance, had we been born into a family residing in rural East Africa. Having spent some time there I can attest to the daily challenges that these families face, and it is not limited to East Africa. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 people alive today (2.2 billion) lack safe drinking water. More than half of the global population (4.2 billion people) lacks safe sanitation. A United Nations report indicates that universal access to safe water and sanitation would save at least 829,000 people who die annually from diseases due to water and sanitation limitations, not to mention the physical and mental burdens that are related to these limitations.
During our brief water outage, it was immediately apparent how much less we could get done from a simple productivity standpoint. Imagine if those 2.2 to 4.2 billion “other people” in the world had access to both water and sanitation that most of us enjoy in the U.S. The increase in human economic productivity by itself could be astounding, ensuring increased economic growth, upward mobility in general and, in particular, for women. Such developments would translate directly into less migration and greater social stability.
Given the direct benefits of such improvements in global public health, it is no surprise that the Trump administration is doing its level best to limit U.S. aid to developing countries. According to an analysis by the Center for Global Development, the 2020 Trump budget calls for a 31-percent cut in bilateral economic assistance, a 34-percent decrease in humanitarian aid, a 33-percent cut in contributions to international development institutions, and a 28-percent cut to global health funding. Trump has already halted all humanitarian aid to the “Northern Triangle Countries” in Latin America. Such short-sighted strategies are great for his base, but will only worsen the lives for many and exacerbate the border crisis.
For those readers that claim that we cannot afford to help such disadvantage peoples, I remind you that the U.S. is the wealthiest country in the world and has historically devoted less than 1 percent of the national budget to foreign assistance. We can afford to do more and the benefits are self-serving to a degree. To those of you who argue that these funds should be spent on programs for impoverished Americans first, I remind you that this is not a zero-sum-game. When the Trump administration gives a trillion dollar tax break to the wealthiest Americans, it simply tells you where the priorities are for the administration and its Republican enablers.
You have no choice about when, where or how you are brought into the world. Consequently, when the world’s richest country is miserly with its help for those born into the most disadvantaged situations, it is appalling. Abject poverty begets abject poverty, and all children are but a coin toss from unprecedented quality of life, or being stuck with a lifetime of destitution.
Douglas Call is a microbiologist. He and his family have lived on the Palouse for more than 20 years.