I recently argued that the high degree of support for Trump (82 percent) amongst evangelical Protestants is hypocritical in the face of Trump’s behavior and corruption. I argued that evangelicals have made a “Faustian bargain” whereby they appear willing to trade their purported moral values for some Trump-granted benefit such as another Supreme Court appointee that might lead to overturning Roe v. Wade.
One letter writer made clear that my suggestion falls far short of the grander vision. Indeed, this is nothing short of an epic battle between good (Christianity) and the evil of “corrupt socialism.” The latter is aided and abetted by none other than the trinity of doom, which includes the “… deep state, the left, and the mainstream media. …” In essence, Trump stands against socialism and thus evangelicals “... work and vote against socialistic and one-world government agendas.”
It is not clear who or what is leading the one-world government agenda, but the anti-Christ is the likely power holder. Half a century ago, this boogeyman was the Soviet Union, but within two years of 9/11, the National Association of Evangelicals reported that the majority of conservative Christians considered Muslims to be the equivalent of the “Evil Empire.” Roughly 20 years later the focus appears to have shifted again so that the anti-Christ is anything that can be called socialist (presumably epitomized by the evil Democrats).
The one-world government derives from a “new world order” that was apparently first introduced by a British preacher from the 19th century (John Nelson Darby, 1800-82). Drawing from the book of Revelations, Darby linked the idea of a “new heaven and new earth” to a new world order that will trigger the Great Tribulation.
“True Christians” will be spared this horror through rapture to heaven while unconverted Jews will burn and the political enemies of the raptured will suffer the “seven plagues” including ugly and painful sores; the death of all life in the sea; rivers and springs will be converted to blood; severe sunburn will afflict all, but apparently darkness will eventually bring some relief; the river Euphrates, which will apparently be spared turning into blood, will go dry; and hailstones weighing hundreds of pounds will drop onto people. Pretty grim stuff.
Of course, the real world is rarely a dichotomy of extremes. Pure capitalism cannot survive without some constraints and socialism cannot flourish without elements of capitalism. The U.S. is an example of this reality with our largely capitalist economy that includes a number of socialistic safety nets such as Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps. Probably the most powerful and successful socialist plot in the U.S. is free public education.
Much more could be done to elevate the equity and effectiveness of U.S. education, including greater subsidies for post-K12 education whether it be in the trades or the academy. Doing so for those who cannot otherwise afford such education is the most effective way for people to grow, innovate and contribute to a free and flourishing society. This is the type of “socialism” that complements a capitalistic economy, although don’t expect Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to be pushing this as her agenda.
I suspect that while the argument about an epic battle against “evil socialism” works for the most conspiracy-minded evangelicals, the more common motivation is likely to be less grand. Recent news articles about evangelical hypocrisy make it clear that they are OK with Trump burning the house down as long as he promotes evangelical causes at the same time.
If Biden wins the election, evangelicals will lose their Trumpian power and they fear that progressives will change the social contract with America, will elevate the rights of individuals above those of religiously linked institutions and corporations and will push for a more equitable distribution of wealth by raising taxes on the richest Americans and corporations to support access to health care and education ... i.e., investments that the wealthiest benefit from in the long run. Ah … the horrors.
I suspect that evangelicals will ultimately face consequences from their Faustian bargain including increasing cynicism within their ranks and shrinkage of the evangelical population. Meanwhile, more than 162,000 COVID-19 deaths and continued chaos in the White House ...
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.