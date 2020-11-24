Phoenix has done struck oil — not the slick dark carbon variety though. The Arizona city hit it big with the new currency of the 21st century: semiconductors. “In silicon we trust.” The executives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company have decided to invest a grubstake of $12 billion to build a chip manufacturing plant there, doing their part — so it seems — to help redeem U.S. high-tech manufacturing.
A hierarchy of angels atop a silicon wafer. The thought brings me back to Asia, to golden handcuffs, and to those seductive angels of course. The chips direct the traffic of the very keys I now tap. These are our pyramids, our Stonehenge, and they undergird our wired, plugged-in life. When they don’t work, they lay bare our addictions.
This storyline is an important one; not for its (usual) cast of characters or for the colossal financial investment. Important because TSMC’s new Phoenix plant is being sold to us as proof of American competitive muscle and fulfillment of the promise of economic opportunity. As a society, we are to feel stronger, more agile and resilient. Minus the spin, this story is really about fear, greed, and the expansive fragility of our livelihoods.
Since 1990, semiconductor manufacturing made a steady shift to Asia. By 2030, less than 6 percent of chips will be made on our shores. That won’t do at all.
U.S.-based semiconductor behemoths like Intel and Micron have ceded ground to TMSC and Samsung and the sirens have gone off in the Pentagon and halls of Congress. K Street has been fully deployed. Legislation has been crafted: Creating Helpful Incentives for Producing Semiconductors in America Act – CHIPS — with billions in tax incentives and grants to lure chipmakers ashore.
“We shouldn’t have supply chains; we should have them all in the U.S.” That, according to our (former) geopolitical genius president, followed by a recent round of patriot chipmaking fervor compliments of Mike Pompeo to a group of Silicon Valley CEOs: “China doesn’t want to compete; they want to put you out of business.” Mike, are you implying that the Chinese desire to monopolize an industry in ways similar to Microsoft, Amazon, and Google? How dare they? U.S. firms do still control a majority of the chip design software market though.
Software lacks the political cachet of manufacturing — we are bringing back manufacturing jobs; that’s what gets your ballot marked. That’s why Phoenix City Council members voted unanimously to approve a package of economic incentives for TMSC: $50 million for 3 miles of custom road and traffic lights; $150 million for water infrastructure — sewers, pipes, wastewater treatment. Silicon has an insatiable thirst. The plant will guzzle 4 million gallons of water per day, knocked back with toxic chemicals and heavy metals.
A small price to pay for progress; for the 1,900 relatively high-paid corporate indentured servants who will soon be making offers on 3-bedroom ranches with the latest in Marmoleum flooring from Home Depot and a patio grill next to the cactus and rattlesnakes. Investors and bankers are cheering alongside as the wells and rivers evaporate.
In the meantime, Wisconsin is winking and swaying its hips at Foxconn — the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, to inconvenience a few cows and build a large production facility. Like Arizona, they are whipping the “boost productivity” racehorse. What do both companies have in common? Apple Corporation is their major client. And considering that Cynthia Hogan, Apple’s top lobbyist, has recently joined the Biden team, Wisconsin may soon be counted among those helping to “secure our digital infrastructure.”
I hold much sympathy for those who need to hold onto the hope that bringing manufacturing jobs back home will resurrect the middle class and a sense of security. No additional semiconductor plants are going to do that, nor are any number of Green New Deals. Machines make semiconductors; humans are simply there to operate the machines.
The water will evaporate. The Marmoleum will fade. The semiconductors are us, waiting to be programmed.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/