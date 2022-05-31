Several years ago, though not physically aware, I was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, a leading cause of vision loss among older folk. My central vision is now patchy and blurred. Low light makes it worse, and even under the best lighting, small details escape me.
For example, if I drop something on the floor and look directly toward it, I can’t see it, but if I focus to one side, I often spot it out of the corner of my eye and can sneak up on it. A small flashlight helps with the sneaky part. It’s been several years since I drove after dark; last fall I stopped driving altogether. Yet I consider myself lucky. Given the health problems many octogenarians face, I’m doing OK.
AMD is gradual, much like climate change. In fact, it’s a good metaphor for it. Stay with me here.
In 1856, Eunice Foote couldn’t have imagined the sweeping ramifications of her discovery. She demonstrated effects of the sun on certain gasses and theorized, for the first time, how those gasses interact with Earth’s atmosphere. Others quickly corroborated her findings, but it took a century for scientists to develop a “global warming theory.”
During the last half of the 20th century, as computing power improved, models describing “climate change,” as it’s more accurately called, began to quantify what Foote and others had described qualitatively. Projections became more reliable as ever-more-powerful computers allowed scientists to hone probabilities, uncertainties and interactive risks associated with changing climate. They analyzed and projected long-term direct and indirect physical consequences, with estimated likelihoods of occurrence. Real-time data collected around the world continue to corroborate those projections.
Scientific knowledge changes gradually, just like AMD and climate change itself. Occasional breakthroughs advance knowledge quickly, often for only a short period. These are “ah-ha!” moments, where what was only suspected yesterday is now clear, where gradual climatic changes trigger sudden “tipping points” in environmental systems.
Here on the Palouse, as we enjoy a cool spring, other parts of the country are experiencing unprecedented heat and wildfires. Yet naysayers question whether those are anything more than normal climatic and regional variations.
We’ve tinkered with our environment for a long time. Even before Foote reported her discoveries, smoke blanketed 18th century Europe, early-warning signs as the coal-fired industrial revolution burgeoned. Foote and others in the 19th century confirmed those warnings, and 20th century scientists further corroborated them. This century’s interconnected scientific community explains them ever more clearly. It’s been gradual, but our knowledge and understanding continue to grow, even as the planet’s warming and my AMD advance.
What to do about environmental problems? “In seeking to prevent environmental breakdown, what counts above all is not the new things we do, but the old things we stop doing,” wrote the Guardian’s George Monbiot. His is the best encapsulation of the problem I’ve seen. “Techno-utopianism is popular precisely because it doesn’t challenge the status quo, and lets polluters off the hook.”
Monbiot elaborates: “Fossil fuel companies need spend just a fraction of their income on lobbying — funding politicians and their parties, buying the services of thinktanks and public relations agencies, using advertising to greenwash their credentials — to impede the energy transition and defend their investments.” It’s a decades-old replay of the tobacco industry’s tactics. Ditto big pharma.
Fifty years ago, “The Limits to Growth” was excoriated for its doomsaying. Although details were imperfect, it proved generally prescient. The techno-optimists of the time, promising infinite growth, pooh-poohed the warnings. Yet 16 years later the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change formed “to provide policymakers with regular scientific assessments on the current state of knowledge about climate change.”
Daily I read about technological advances promising to mitigate climate change, yet we lack political will to implement them. Pressuring legislators to pass a fair, effective federal carbon fee is one good beginning. That fee — a “carbon cashback” — would be returned to Americans. Information is available at citizensclimatelobby.org.
Meanwhile both climate change and my AMD continue their gradual advance. I’m losing my eyesight, but not (I hope) my vision. As punctuation marks disappear, reading becomes more difficult. I find myself suffering from visual menopause: I keep missing my periods.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner.