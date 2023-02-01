In the mid-1980s, I served as command security manager aboard the ballistic missile nuclear submarine USS Stonewall Jackson. My job was to ensure the safe handling and security of the significant amount of classified information onboard.

I was also the top secret control officer, or TSCO, responsible for controlling all top secret, or TS, material. Top secret material is “information, the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” Top secret material can be further classified as sensitive compartmented information, or SCI. TS/SCI is the crown jewel of the intel world because it includes the methods and sources of the material.

The top secret control officer maintains a registry for recording receipt, transfer, transmission, and destruction of all op secret media, and he does not have the authority himself to reproduce any top secret document.

