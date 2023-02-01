In the mid-1980s, I served as command security manager aboard the ballistic missile nuclear submarine USS Stonewall Jackson. My job was to ensure the safe handling and security of the significant amount of classified information onboard.
I was also the top secret control officer, or TSCO, responsible for controlling all top secret, or TS, material. Top secret material is “information, the unauthorized disclosure of which reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security.” Top secret material can be further classified as sensitive compartmented information, or SCI. TS/SCI is the crown jewel of the intel world because it includes the methods and sources of the material.
The top secret control officer maintains a registry for recording receipt, transfer, transmission, and destruction of all op secret media, and he does not have the authority himself to reproduce any top secret document.
All top secret material is required to be inventoried at least annually. On my submarine, we did it quarterly. Taking inventory involved physically accounting for each transfer/receipt signature, as the continuous chain of hand-to-hand transfers required a careful record of everyone to whom the top secret information was disclosed.
There are similar requirements in every branch of government for safely controlling top secret documents. When a member of congress is provided access to a sop secret document, the courier comes into the office with a locked briefcase, shuts the door, unlocks the briefcase, watches the congressman as he reads it, and records his having read it. The courier then locks it back into the briefcase before leaving and returning it to its locked safe.
I say all of this to show how properly handled top secret information does not simply go missing and wind up in President Biden’s private residence in Delaware or the Penn Biden Center, at President Trump’s Mara Largo home or in Vice President Pence’s home — not without senior security personnel in the executive or legislative branches actively concealing the chain of custody of top secret documents, which is treasonous.
Biden’s security woes are substantial. Six days before the midterm election, Biden’s personal attorneys found TS/SCI documents from the Obama Administration at the Penn Biden Center. Those offices didn’t even open until 2018. Where were those TS/SCI documents between January 2017 and February 2018? Who had access to them? Why were they not reported lost in an annual inventory? Why did the Biden administration sit on this news for two months? That last sentence is obviously rhetorical.
Additional classified documents were found in the garage of Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., sitting next to his Corvette. Some documents are pre-2008, when Biden was still a senator. This is the same house that Hunter Biden was renting from his dad for $50,000 per month. Who had access to the house and to those documents during this time? After the TS/SCI was discovered in the Penn Biden Center, why did Biden send his personal attorneys with no security clearances to search for more classified documents?
The Biden administration pleads innocent because these classified documents were “inadvertently misplaced.” Hillary made the same excuse during her email server scandal. However, all security manuals state that if classified information is “knowingly, willfully, or negligently” compromised or disclosed, it’s a crime. Carelessness is never a defense.
President Trump’s case is complicated. Yes, as President, he did have the authority to declassify anything, reckless as that may be. I’m guessing all presidents keep certain documents to cover their backs.
However, citizen Trump cannot just walk off with top secret information still marked and controlled as top secret. If Trump declassified the documents as he says he did, they would no longer be marked classified and there would be documentation by a TSCO somewhere saying that he did so. Where is the TSCO’s signature proving those documents were declassified? Where was the annual audit of those documents?
We’ve had military members incarcerated in Leavenworth not for spying, but for negligent mishandling of classified info. If Biden, Hillary, Trump, and Pence were not in the ruling political class, they would be jailed. Illegal handling of classified documents that could “cause exceptionally grave damage to the national security” has, like so much else, been redefined to make room for those in power to commit high-crimes and get away with it.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his seven grandchildren in Moscow.