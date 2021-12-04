Having read David Barber's Nov. 26 letter one more time, it became clear that his thoughts deserve more than a superficial reply.
He slammed Daniel Ortega’s heavy-handed rule in Nicaragua and I agree with that. He also suggested that my previous column went too easy on the Central American dictatorship. My first response was denial. Partial to anarcho-syndicalism, I am no friend of dictators.
Should I have to choose between a dictator like Castro who redistributes much of the wealth stolen from the peasant classes, puts people to work, eliminates illiteracy, and creates a free healthcare system that is the envy of Latin America — and a dictator who steals a nation’s treasure to enrich himself and his corrupt patrons, invitesmulti-national corporations to plunder his country’s natural resources and create a vicious inequality of wealth that reduces the lower classes to perpetual peonage — I'll take Castro's dictatorship any time.
OK. So far, so good. “But" inquiring minds ask, "Why did Ortega ‘s Sandinista revolution devolve into an authoritarian regime? A character flaw in Ortega? Something inherent in Marxism which makes an autocratic, top-down government inevitable?
As Katherine sat patiently listening to my rambling through all the possible explanations — many childishly simplistic — I drifted all the way back to the first communist ruled nation, Russia. We all know that outcome: a brutal totalitarian system ruled over by Stalin.
No question that Josef Stalin was a monster. But, once again, why was he so successful in securing near total control of a vast empire?
Didn't have to go that way. The early Bolshevik luminary, Lev Trotsky, recognized that without a "permanent revolution," i.e. a revolution that spread throughout Europe, Russia had little chance of surviving to evolve into a mature communist state where local soviets held the greatest authority and a tyrant like Stalin was likely never to happen.
In the absence of similar revolutions in Germany and Austria, Russia would be overpowered by much stronger capitalist nations. This wasn't a paranoid delusion by any means. From 1918 to 1920, English, American, andFrench troops took the field alongside the White Army in a failed effort to overthrow the fledgling Soviet government.
These Marxist revolutions sputtered and Russia found itself going it alone. For the next 20 years, Stalin ruthlessly exploited the peasantry in order to speed industrial development which alone might make it possible to resist the opposition of hostile capitalist powers.
Trotsky was right on another score. What emerged in place of amature communist society was a "feudal despotism." Taking root at the same time was a "fortress mentality." That dominated Stalin's thinking.
In his view, surrounded by hostile governments on every side, it became necessary to build high walls and within those walls to forge a uniform iron will. Niceties like a free press and allowing agitators to trash talk the regime came in a distant second to enforcing ideological conformity. Only then was there hope to prevail. If necessary, enforced from the top down.
There was — and is — a strong element of this “fortress mentality”in Cuba. The CIA and the Bay of Pigs and 60 years of trade embargo? Paranoia? I think not.
Is it possible that the Sandinistas share the same Outlook? Here again, with a much more recent memory of the Yankee-funded, equipped and trained invading army — the contras — followed by more economic sanctions, Once again, afortress mentality prevails — let down your guard for a moment and all is lost. Either to multinational mercenaries or CIA-sponsored terrorists.
What does all this mean? Would Stalin have been any less repressive if the fragile Bolshevik regime hadn't been threatened by Western invading armies? Would Castro have had to imprison so many dissidents if his neighbor to the north had not done everything short of outright invasion to overthrow his socialist government? If Nicaragua had not suffered the military intervention and economic exploitation by the United States for over a century, would Ortega be so willing to suspend freedoms enjoyed by Western democracies?
Tough to say. Maybe if the rich countries had willingly given up their prerogatives and welcomed aggressive agrarian reform?
Unfortunately, we play the hand we’re dealt, not the hand we wish we had. It would be nice if Cuba, Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and all the rest possessed traditions of self-governance going back 2,000 years. Until that pipe dream becomes reality, we’re stuck with the old dilemma of choosing between dictatorships favoring the poor and dictatorships favoring the filthy rich.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.