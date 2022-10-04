The Sept. 28 Daily News featured an ironic juxtaposition of a column and a letter, side by side, discussing social justice vis-a-vis Christian nationalism.
The letter quoted Doug Wilson’s comments on NBC’s Meet the Press: “You can’t have a culture war without a culture.” The letter said Wilson wanted to win not a spiritual war but a “culture war in Moscow.” The writer then enumerated a rich variety of components comprising varied and mostly unified culture — from its broad religious diversity to its strong, caring social justice movements. This contrasts with Wilson’s “warlike rhetoric.” Calling for “peace, love, and respect for everybody,” the letter stated, “Enough harm has been done in the name of religion throughout the world.”
Nestled against this plea for understanding, diversity, and tolerance was “Confessions of a Christian nationalist,” exuding the letter’s opposites. Using meaningless labels, the author attacked “globalism” as “one worldwide liberal empire” with many stereotypical names: “democratic socialism,” “liberal internationalism,” “progressive imperialism” and “neo-Marxism.” He prefers being a Christian nationalist, folk who are “free to do things their own way, not under the boot of an atheistic global empire with socialistic ideology dictating how the conquered would think, believe, and live.”
Does such “freedom” include a woman’s right to control her own body?
“Our desire is to make Moscow a Christian town,” he wrote, quoting his church’s website. What about Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Baha’is, and multiple other faiths represented in Moscow? More importantly, how does the writer define “Christian?” The next day, a letter from a Christian stated that the Bible “was written by 40 authors over 1,600 years and yet doesn’t have any contradictions or false statements.” That’s debatable, and therein lies the problem.
Jesus taught for about three years. His, not the accretions of 1,600 years and 40 writers, were the holy words of God. If no “contradictions or false statements” exist, why are there so many branches of Christianity? An internet search reveals a trove of conflicting answers. One source states, “Christianity broadly split into three branches: Catholic, Protestant, and … Orthodox … at different dates.”
Another lists 11 branches of Christ-based religion. The BBC, in “God and authority in Christianity,” lists Christianity as “the largest of the world religions,” with one-third of the world’s population. It explores the many interpretations of the Bible that have led to dissipated authority among Christian denominations. Multiple sources estimate that denominations of Christianity range into the tens of thousands, depending on how “denomination” is defined. Wikipedia provides an encyclopedic list.
For someone advocating that Moscow be “a Christian community,” the prospect is dizzying. “The New Testament is replete with military metaphors in discussing Christianity,” the column says. The writer cites Paul (not Christ), calling Christians “fellow soldiers.” It brings to mind Shylock’s observation, “The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose. An evil soul producing holy witness is like a villain with a smiling cheek, a goodly apple rotten at the heart.”
The Christ I’m familiar with promoted the Golden Rule, upfront and personal. A search on “New Testament quotations about love” yields about 100. Substituting “war” for “love,” tops out at 58. Might there be a message here?
Christ’s mission, his message, was all about love. At the risk of being called a devil, I’d like to share some scripture that speaks to me of Christ’s unconditional love, a concept new to that culture. In John 13:34-35, he says, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you.” Christ’s love is the essence of selflessness: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13) And finally, this admonition (John 14:15): “If ye love me, keep my commandments.”
Our predominately Christian culture misunderstands the Arabic word “jihad,” largely because Muslim extremists misrepresent its meaning as “holy war,” yet “Jihad” appears throughout the Quran. Literally, it means “striving” or “struggling,” especially with a praiseworthy aim, “to make personal and social life conform with God’s guidance, such as struggle against one’s evil inclinations.”
Christian nationalism could benefit from this literal meaning of jihad within the context of God’s love, as exemplified by Jesus.