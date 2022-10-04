The Sept. 28 Daily News featured an ironic juxtaposition of a column and a letter, side by side, discussing social justice vis-a-vis Christian nationalism.

The letter quoted Doug Wilson’s comments on NBC’s Meet the Press: “You can’t have a culture war without a culture.” The letter said Wilson wanted to win not a spiritual war but a “culture war in Moscow.” The writer then enumerated a rich variety of components comprising varied and mostly unified culture — from its broad religious diversity to its strong, caring social justice movements. This contrasts with Wilson’s “warlike rhetoric.” Calling for “peace, love, and respect for everybody,” the letter stated, “Enough harm has been done in the name of religion throughout the world.”

Nestled against this plea for understanding, diversity, and tolerance was “Confessions of a Christian nationalist,” exuding the letter’s opposites. Using meaningless labels, the author attacked “globalism” as “one worldwide liberal empire” with many stereotypical names: “democratic socialism,” “liberal internationalism,” “progressive imperialism” and “neo-Marxism.” He prefers being a Christian nationalist, folk who are “free to do things their own way, not under the boot of an atheistic global empire with socialistic ideology dictating how the conquered would think, believe, and live.”

