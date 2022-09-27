In the wake of growing global protestors expressing outrage at the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, many are joining ranks with sympathies from home if not from the hardscape. They see this as a necessary opportunity to cast their ballot for another martyr in the ongoing human campaign for greater tolerance. And what a curious way I’ve phrased that: “greater tolerance.”
I used to subscribe to Teaching Tolerance magazine and with each issue thought “what a disappointing title.” Instead of a rallying cry to celebrate diversity, we are educated to tepidly tip-toe forward, steel ourselves, and sit beside that strange being that smells vaguely of masala and coconut. To tolerate. Beginning with the Fall 2021 issue, the magazine title underwent a remodel: Learning for Justice.
I’m going out on a limb to make the assumption that Iran’s morality police do not subscribe to Learning for Justice or similar reading material; they’ve already fired live ammo into the crowds — up to 20 protestors reported dead. In Iranian protests three years ago, hundreds were killed. Are the morality police becoming more tolerant? They can sense popular outrage. Mahsa was likely (evidence has been hidden) bludgeoned to death for what she did or didn’t do with her hair.
Today it is a few errant strands of hair. Tomorrow it could be an insurrection. No smirking. Perhaps not too much of an exaggeration when you consider that closer to home there was that big fuss about a trivial tea tax in Boston.
If we’ve learned anything though, it’s that nothing is trivial when it comes to morality. One person’s high road is another’s steep cliff. We witnessed a country of divided passions with the symbol of a George Floyd. Demonstrators in solidarity with Mahsa Amini’s cause have taken to the streets in Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, Turkey, Canada and here too in the U.S. Some women have cut their hair and burning hajibs, united with fellow protestors in Iran.
As Middle Eastern scholars like Leila Ahmed inform us, the hajib debate is largely about power, or women’s lack thereof. The rules in Iran are made by men as are the rules in Afghanistan where women are now obligated under the Taliban to wear a head-to-toe burqa. There are close to 20 million women in Afghanistan. The idea is to not “tempt” men (the weaker sex). This is a “male-engendered debate about women, with its fixation on the veil,” claims Ahmed. Good time — for men — to go into the burqa business.
Like Ahmed, I view Mahsa Amini’s death the result of a belief system contrived, twisted and enforced by those fortunate enough to carry an XY chromosome. Admittedly, this is too simplistic. The backstory that feeds the moral complexities we face are as wide and deep as the cultures we call home. Some women find wearing the hajib liberating, as a “flip-off to societal beauty standards that measure a woman’s attractiveness by the amount of skin she shows.”
Who is qualified to play the role of moral kahuna? Are we still in need of one? “We are not against religion,” said protester Maysoon Majidi, a Kurdish Iranian actor, “and we are not against Islam, we are secularists, and we want religion to be separate from politics.” We are again hearing the rumblings of those squirming under the thumb of a theocracy. I thank God I don’t live there.
Similar fidgeting is unfolding in the land of the free and the home of ADHD where we can find a moral traffic cop on just about every street corner. Surveys report that over 50 percent of Americans do not affiliate with a religious denomination, and 25 percent say they are atheist or agnostic. We are not a theocracy, yet. (But then again, I’m not writing this column for a small-town newspaper in Texas).
Here’s my big shout-out to Mahsa Amini Wherever you are, know that those who are free to express themselves in their clothing, their art, their sexual fantasies, their religious fervors, their masalas and coconuts, and their columns, send you their gratitude.
After years of globetrotting, Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: usresistnews.org/