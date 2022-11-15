Last month I wrote about life as an arc of aging. Richard died the day that column appeared. Good-hearted, overweight, loud, good-natured, bluff, full of laughter, he’d been my friend for 55 years. As the last of five boys, he was spoiled as a child, an indulgence that influenced his entire life.

I first met Richard in 1967 at graduate school in Colorado. We were both studying natural resources. He lived next door to my wife Jolie and me. Although we shared much in common, our relationship was casual. Richard and his wife were working part-time. Jolie and I were beginning a family. We maintained the friendship by socializing occasionally. After graduating, Richard moved to Anchorage with his wife to begin work as an environmental inspector, and we stayed in touch by mail.

In 1978, Richard phoned from Alaska. He’d just been hit with a double whammy. His wife had filed for divorce and his company had laid him off on his 40th birthday. He really didn’t want to stay in Alaska, so … what are friends for?

Tags

Recommended for you