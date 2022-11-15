Last month I wrote about life as an arc of aging. Richard died the day that column appeared. Good-hearted, overweight, loud, good-natured, bluff, full of laughter, he’d been my friend for 55 years. As the last of five boys, he was spoiled as a child, an indulgence that influenced his entire life.
I first met Richard in 1967 at graduate school in Colorado. We were both studying natural resources. He lived next door to my wife Jolie and me. Although we shared much in common, our relationship was casual. Richard and his wife were working part-time. Jolie and I were beginning a family. We maintained the friendship by socializing occasionally. After graduating, Richard moved to Anchorage with his wife to begin work as an environmental inspector, and we stayed in touch by mail.
In 1978, Richard phoned from Alaska. He’d just been hit with a double whammy. His wife had filed for divorce and his company had laid him off on his 40th birthday. He really didn’t want to stay in Alaska, so … what are friends for?
I’d graduated and was employed writing environmental documents. We had three preteen children and a large house with an extra bedroom. Naturally, we invited Richard to stay with us while he sorted himself out and found a new job.
Our children loved Richard’s gruff, hearty manner. He had no children of his own, so ours became his surrogates. Like any uncle or grandfather, he could always return the kids and walk away when things got too obstreperous. But he didn’t. He gave as good as he got.
Growing siblings tend to squabble. Our kids were no exception. Squabbling often involved placing blame for behavior that offended one or more of them. Richard would endure the bickering for only so long before exploding into his dance.
Waving his arms as if conducting a chorus, stomping to the rhythm of his reckless gyrations, he’d bellow, “Fault! Fault! Who’s at fault?” The sight of this large, startlingly loud man, arms madly gesturing, got everyone’s attention. I recall one time at the dinner table, when, instead of waving his arms, Richard pounded the table until the forks and spoons began to dance.
The kids got the message and quickly toned things down, often with guilty smirks. For us as parents, the good part was that we didn’t need to add any reprimands. Richard’s bellowing, arm-waving, and stomping or table-pounding would end it. At least until next time. Most beneficial was that the kids, while snickering, tacitly admitted he had a point.
Richard loved our kids and was generous with them. He once took all three to a traveling circus, treating them to more stuff than Jolie and I would ever have done.
After several months Richard left us to work in Montana. Meanwhile Jolie was accepted into chiropractic college in Portland. We moved to Tumwater, where she abandoned me with three teenagers to attend school 100 miles south.
At some point, Richard, again unemployed, rejoined us for a while and helped out while he looked for work. He eventually remarried. By then, he was working for the state of Washington in Yakima. Before his retirement, Richard’s wife returned to Massachusetts to be near her children. Richard joined her after retirement, and she died a few years later. Her three children, all grown with lives of their own, were his only remaining family.
For all his apparent openness, Richard was very private. We kept in touch by phone, but he never mentioned his addiction. He didn’t drink, smoke, or do drugs. Richard gambled.
After his wife died, everything deteriorated. His health failed. He told me the condominium was filthy. During his last weeks, in and out of hospitals, Richard refused help, I think because of shame. After his death, his stepchildren discovered gambling debts exceeding a hundred-thousand dollars.
Those last years of our relationship saddened me. With five alcoholics in my childhood family, I understand addiction at some level. I saw what was happening but couldn’t help him. He rejected any suggestions.
To my current family, however, Richard was warm, caring, and lovable. It saddens me that, with good reason, not everyone viewed him that way.