Texas governor Gregg Abbot gave a fine performance last week, one worthy of Don Quixote jousting at windmills. He was performing to an audience of 29 million Texans, 4.4 million of them in the dark without running water. At least 40 have died a bone-chilling death in the back row before the opening act.
On Feb. 14, as an unstable jet stream turned Texas rangeland into the Arctic, one by one, like a cascade of dominoes, power plants went offline; their infrastructure had failed, and they had run out of fuel.
All the while, governor Abbot was backstage with his storyboard artists drawing-up conspiratorial characters: “our wind and our solar (energy) got shut down,” he asserted, “and this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the U.S.” A somewhat convenient scapegoat to allay the nerves of a public hankering for a hanging; 23 percent of Texas’s energy is sourced from wind turbines. Let a few tree-huggers loose during legislative session and just look what happens.
Mother Nature seems to be issuing more reminder notices these days in a bi-partisan campaign to bring everyone to their senses. If nothing else, these reminders say (scream, actually) that our relationship with her has consequences; extreme disregard will have extreme consequences.
Texas and its ethos of gutsy independence and mecca for opportunity serves as an instructive staging ground for ecological disasters. Its promise of unending growth draws in 8,500 new residents every week along with the construction of 2,900 new housing units. That means more Home Depots, Costcos, Taco Bells. Can we get a hallelujah?!
And lest we mention governor Abbot’s new found friend, Elon Musk, who is building a 2,100 acre “gigafactory” outside Austin, to employ 5,000 — almost a week’s worth of migration. “This new gigafactory will keep the Texas economy the strongest in the nation,” according to Abbot.
Even if a beneficent Musk were to power the factory with wind and solar, Texas as a whole relies upon natural gas and coal for 58 percent of its electricity. A motto more reflective of the state’s principles would read, “where mankind has dominion over Mother Nature.”
Simply insert the word “corporations”’ for “mankind” (no real stretch considering the Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission) and we have energy markets — Texas style: deregulated, shootout-at-the-OK corral energy markets.
Precisely the kind of deregulation that Kenneth Lay, then CEO of Enron, and his pal, then Texas governor George Bush, carried out in 1999.
And it was actually that newly-minted competitive environment in the energy sector that led so many Texas firms to invest in wind energy. Tree-huggers didn’t drive that investment — expensive, dirty, unprofitable coal did.
The political theater, mudslinging, and propaganda would be comical were it not for the hardship upon hardship from Dallas to San Antonio to Houston. Those who have no second home in the tropics when their pipes burst.
Mother Nature will indeed have the last laugh. For the time being though, the Texas energy barons will engorge themselves on profit dollars made more abundant by sidestepping investments in de-icing for wind turbines, weather protection for natural gas instruments and wellheads and backup power plants.
And while families frantically try to get pipes repaired and children warm and fed, lawyers for these energy firms are now burning the midnight natural gas writing the new round of legislation requiring upgrades to the Texas electric grid — intending to show Mother Nature who the real boss is.
And who will pay for those upgrades? You’ll find them in their apartments wrapped under layers of blankets.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/