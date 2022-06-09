“I have made a ceaseless effort not to ridicule, not to bewail, nor to scorn human actions, but to understand them.”
— Spinoza
Benedictus de Spinoza (1632-1677), one of the most important thinkers in Western philosophy, was a man of great wisdom, regardless of whether one agrees with the main thrust of his philosophy.
Long before I knew who Spinoza was, I had conceived a philosophy of my own about the importance of understanding why people believe and act as they do.
My ceaseless efforts not to ridicule, bewail or scorn aren’t always successful, as followers of these columns can attest.
Notwithstanding occasional failures, I’ve learned that understanding makes me much less inclined to judge harshly.
Our society and culture desperately need understanding. Nothing illustrates this better than our current imbroglio over abortion and other sexual issues. Think birth control and gender. Also think of the Second Amendment.
A fundamental aspect of the abortion issue is rare and barely mentioned in today’s media reporting. Anti-abortionists want to condemn women to carry fetuses to full term.
But where’s the condemnation and punitive legislation for men who get them pregnant? After all, women don’t conceive without a man’s involvement and many impregnating men demand abortion to relieve them of any responsibility, during pregnancy or during the next 18 years or so until the child reaches its “age of majority“ (18 years old in the United States).
This is true regardless of whether the couple is married.
Although we have laws that require fathers to support their children until their age of majority, Scofflaws are rarely prosecuted. They even are allowed to move thousands of miles away from mother and child and are thus unavailable to be involved in parenting.
Of course, it also works in the other way. Regardless, the child is deprived of its biological male image.
In America, children are the legal property of their parents.
Regardless of whether the biological parents were married, shouldn’t the law also be concerned with the children’s welfare?
As it is, the law focuses more on parental property rights than to the child’s welfare. And, yes, let’s acknowledge that this sometimes is the case in reverse. Not all women are better parents than fathers, and some women move thousands of miles away from the biological father who has court-ordered visitation rights.
Where are we going to wind up if the male zealots who are pushing for punitive laws against abortion and if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds draconian laws already passed or being debated in state legislatures?
Is the Republican Party going to criminalize:
n IUDs (Intrauterine Devices?
n Morning after pills?
n In vitro fertilization, the procedure performed to help infertile couples conceive that involves the fertilization of more fertilized eggs than are implanted?
Don’t laugh. Legislation already has been proposed in some states which would ban in vitro fertilization because all of the eggs would have the same legal standing.
Second Amendment issues are rarely if ever mentioned, and they are monumental. Many who are clamoring for the legislation of women’s wombs are trying to codify their religious values (policies and dogma) in our civil code.
The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion … ..” Make no bones about it, conservative Christians are trying to establish a religious dogma within civil law.
They claim that we are a Christian nation and that God will punish us if we stray from his rules. But there is no consensus, even among Christian religions, on the morality of abortion. Indeed, regardless of church doctrine, there is no consensus on the subject within any religious body.
