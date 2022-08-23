It’s been stated since 1758, “The first casualty of war is truth.” A similar quotation proclaims: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda for the Nazis, boasted about the real danger of lying: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.”

I’m increasingly dismayed by the growing appearance — in “news” stories, opinion columns, TV, and other video broadcasts — of demonstrably false information. Truth, it seems, has become an enduring casualty of free speech.

Newspapers, and later radio and TV broadcasts, have always been a mixed bag of facts, innuendo, propaganda and lies. There are exceptions. When Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” said it, we all knew “that’s the way it is.” Edward R. Murrow’s legacy is even broader. Britannica calls him, “the most influential and esteemed figure in American broadcast journalism during its formative years.” One of Washington State University’s own, Murrow was honored with his legacy enshrined at WSU’s Murrow College of Communication.

