It’s been stated since 1758, “The first casualty of war is truth.” A similar quotation proclaims: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” Joseph Goebbels, Reich Minister of Propaganda for the Nazis, boasted about the real danger of lying: “If you repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it, and you will even come to believe it yourself.”
I’m increasingly dismayed by the growing appearance — in “news” stories, opinion columns, TV, and other video broadcasts — of demonstrably false information. Truth, it seems, has become an enduring casualty of free speech.
Newspapers, and later radio and TV broadcasts, have always been a mixed bag of facts, innuendo, propaganda and lies. There are exceptions. When Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America,” said it, we all knew “that’s the way it is.” Edward R. Murrow’s legacy is even broader. Britannica calls him, “the most influential and esteemed figure in American broadcast journalism during its formative years.” One of Washington State University’s own, Murrow was honored with his legacy enshrined at WSU’s Murrow College of Communication.
Any form of democracy in which individuals elect their government requires the electorate to have access to truth, to facts about representatives they elect. This has never been the case in America. Founding Fathers and their sycophants vied with each other for power and influence, often publishing screeds of innuendo, half-truths, and downright lies about their opponents.
Bottom line: It’s incumbent on each of us to take responsibility for how we ingest, digest and share information. If we eat unwisely, we’ll get sick. Fake news gives us intellectual indigestion. Sharing untruth spreads sickness. There’s a reason why rapid spread of information is called “going viral.”
Six years ago, the BBC explained “How liars create the ‘illusion of truth.’ ” That study validates some of the above quotations: “Repetition makes a fact seem more true,” it said, “regardless of whether it is or not. Understanding this effect can help you avoid falling for propaganda … .” The “illusion of truth” can be “a dangerous weapon in the hands of a propagandist.”
A good example is the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s website, “Rachel was wrong.” Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring” documented environmental harm caused by indiscriminate use of pesticides. She accused the chemical industry of spreading disinformation, with public officials accepting unquestioningly industry marketing claims.
Carson’s accusations contained some of the earliest examples of “dark money.” Investigative reporter Jane Mayer’s 2016 “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” documented this phenomenon in detail, one that underpins much of our corporate/political disinformation.
I’ve been disappointed and distressed recently by colleagues on this opinion page who seem to be following a path of deliberate misinformation and disinformation. One example is the incessant drumbeat about climate change being “fake news.” Denying climate change by calling it weather is an example discussed in my last column. Other such drumbeats include periodic servings of one-sided drivel about politics and government incompetency.
Fortunately, some thoughtful readers have responded with well-reasoned letters setting facts straight. One began, “Another week and another dishonest column from our Fox parrot … .” It goes on to explain that our president is not directly responsible for rising gas prices and inflation, as can be easily verified by “a few Google searches.”
Lies about the last election have expanded into inflammatory hatred about the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and FBI seizure of illegally held government papers. Those seeds of hatred blossomed into death threats against the federal judge who approved the search warrant.
How are such actions justified in a democracy? What is happening to our country? Where is our indignation against mob rule transforming our society? In the 1960s, it was the far left. The pendulum has swung. Today unrestrained media, mostly on the right, disregard any pretense of truth as they propagandize with their lies.
Yet we can’t blame media entirely. As consumers, we allow ourselves to be sucked into the abyss of untruth. Not until we face and shed our own biases can we think critically, evaluate information, and function collectively as a body politic to keep our democracy on an even keel.