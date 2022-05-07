Arriving in Moscow from Pullman, you enter a zone of forgettable architecture, strip malls, concrete buildings, gas stations and the like. One building to the right however is a notch above the rest. For years it was known as the “Idaho Inn.” Depending on the day and the angle from which you look at the building you could mistake it for either an upscale ski lodge or a sleazy motel.
These days it is seeing change and will soon host studio apartments in place of the old motel rooms. The work is being performed by Fortify Holdings, a company out of Portland. No images of the interior change could be found, either in popular publications or the company’s website. But judging from the company’s past work, the conversion will likely be minimal but elegant.
Where there had been gray there will soon likely be color. Large expanses of undifferentiated carpet will likely give way to warm wood panels, old appliances to new and so on. According to a statement printed last July, the motel rooms will be “transformed into hip, upscale studio apartments featuring new finishes throughout the interior and exterior of the buildings.”
So far so good, but the project seems to stop there, and despite a statement by the company to the contrary, there is no sign that some of the good thinking introduced on the inside will filter to the outside. Documents submitted to the city show no exterior work, save for an exterior corridor on the back of the building, matching in spirit that of the front, presumably for greater accessibility and natural light.
If so, that would be too bad, a great opportunity missed, to turn a marginal urban moment into a catalyst for change. Study the location and you will see that it is of no ordinary presence but a spot of literal and mental inflection, tracing a curve in the road but also a commensurate one in the mind. In no time, awareness goes from one resigned to commercial anything goes to one now prone to recognizing civic order.
The repurposing of the Idaho Inn, now dubbed The Empire, could pick up where that physical and mental transformation left off. The grounds could be so developed, on both sides of the complex, so as to corroborate and indeed amplify the good turn of mental events caused by the geography of the site.
On the front, asphalt could give way to a biophilic environment, of gardens and paths, inviting those who live at the complex to mingle with those who have picked up lunch across the street and are here to enjoy it with others. On the back, currently a wasteland of sorts, (see image) hemmed-in between The Empire and the old “Pureline Seed agricultural warehouse which has been vacant for some time,” could yield to further blends of hard and soft surfaces, inviting impromptu performances by kids and adults alike.
The possibilities are endless and all one has to do is simply stare at the spaces to see them. Namely, an environment dotted with simple but effective structures-benches, pavilions and the like-some inviting slow events centered around food and conversation, others fast and sweeping and taking the local culture by a storm, such as parades, art shows and the like.
Why not capitalize on this wonderful moment of change? Why not take what has been planned for the inside of The Empire and extend it out, transforming an old and desolate ground into one of lasting and visionary impact. Done well, the effect could soon yield to bigger and better ideas, addressing some of the world’s more pressing problems, including food security, renewable energy and other areas of social justice.
To be sure, any development on this site will need to navigate floodplain restrictions, which aren’t simple but not impossible either, especially if the proposed ideas could be so designed so as to corroborate water and not wage war with it. If so, it will only be a matter of small time before a building like the “Pureline” will come along, resurrected in some form to advance Moscow’s great and ongoing cultural trajectory.
For those working on “The Empire,” you are sitting on a gold mine. Think bigger and you could single handedly transform one of Moscow’s few deficient blind spots.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.