It must be hard to be a ruby red Republican these days, having to ignore the reality in front of one’s nose, then drink the most intellectually bilious Kool-Aid served in America. On a wide variety of issues, the modern Republican Party is woefully, obviously, and nakedly out-of-step with reality.
Take COVID-19, which has killed more than 650,000 Americans. There’s a vaccine available that greatly reduces the odds of serious illness or death but, apparently, one can’t be a true conservative if one believes in the efficacy of a vaccine. Things are so far out of balance that even Donald Trump, the patron saint of scientific ignorance, got booed last month — in Alabama! — for urging people to get vaccinated.
The upshot is that die-hard Republicans are more likely to die a hard death from COVID-19 than people who simply roll up their sleeve, get the shot and get on with their lives.
It’s a real dilemma: Refuse the vaccine and face the heightened likelihood of developing COVID-19, or quietly sneak off and get the vaccine. Not surprisingly, vaccine clinics in conservative areas around the nation report that vaccination rates go up when the shots are administered in discrete, one-on-one settings.
What a world, eh? Get the vaccine, then stand with your fellow conservatives and pretend you didn’t. And chug-a-lug that Kool-Aid, horse dewormer or whatever else they’re serving inside the GOP’s big tent. Turning the vaccine into a political loyalty test is silly but, apparently, many conservatives would rather die than admit they made a silly mistake.
Another silly mistake is the obstinate refusal to concede that Earth’s climate is, in fact, changing. C’mon folks, 108 degrees in Seattle — in June? 115 degrees in Portland, also in June? This year, the Pacific Northwest was besieged by weeks of unbearably hot weather long before the dog days of summer began to bite.
Meanwhile, hurricanes are intensifying in the Southeast and people are drowning in basement apartments in New York. How can anyone claim with a straight face that climate change isn’t under way? Take a few more gulps of Kool-Aid because that denial nonsense sticks in your throat.
The 2020 presidential election is another denial of reality that shines a Berlin Wall spotlight on the bankruptcy of modern conservative ideology. For a crowd that loves to bray about “law and order,” they have a fuzzy understanding of how it actually works.
True believers in law and order who think the election was rigged do not invade the U.S. Capitol and beat police officers with flagpoles bearing the Stars and Stripes. Instead, they present their evidence before a court. If a judge or jury finds it compelling, the plaintiffs receive a favorable judgment.
That’s how “law and order” actually works and, to their credit, some people who felt the last presidential election was rigged did present their evidence in courtrooms around the country.
With one minor exception, all of those cases were dismissed as baseless or lacking in merit.
Several attorneys who brought those frivolous cases are being sued by election equipment manufacturers whom they loudly defamed. Changing their tune, these GOP hucksters offer the risible defense that, ahem, “ ... no reasonable person would believe what I said.”
The ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes once roamed the countryside with a lamp, looking for an honest man. Members of the modern Republican Party ought to do likewise at the next GOP convention.
There are still some reasonable people who support a coherent Republican agenda, but they need to stand up, speak out, and reclaim their party.
The hour is getting late.
Brock grew up south and west of the Palouse, but he has lived here for the past 20 years. He has been a Daily News columnist since 2002.