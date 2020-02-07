At the height of the Roman Empire, there was no shortage of citizens who believed it would last forever. Its armies were mighty, its rulers were very stable geniuses, and Rome was the greatest empire on Earth.
It was yuge. Too big to fail.
But fail it did, thanks to the hubris of its leaders and their phony populist policy. After a while, free bread and circuses weren’t enough to distract citizens from a torrent of ill-advised edicts. Profligacy and decadence, coupled with shameless self-dealing, finally brought the ruling class to its end of days.
When the rank-and-file abandoned its fealty, the walls came tumbling down.
America is a deeply conflicted nation at the beginning of 2020. The U.S. Senate just concluded a trial in which a slim majority of members did their best to minimize, dissemble and play rope-a-dope with the facts before them.
Trouble is, there was zero evidence or testimony in the impeachment trial of our current president. Why? Because it would have been damming and overwhelming; there was simply no way to defend his actions in a favorable light.
With his wildly impetuous and erratic behavior, our current president has exceeded everyone’s capacity for outrage. Our circuit-breakers melted down long ago.
What’s galling about his exoneration by the Senate is the behavior of the jurors — not the defendant. Jurors are supposed to be impartial, but this craven performance by GOP senators was a naked abdication.
Granted, the outcome was a foregone conclusion because the Senate is under Republican control. The impeachment trial was a pro forma exercise, literally a show trial.
But our current president wasn’t the one on trial.
Webster’s New World Dictionary defines “toady” as “a quack doctor’s assistant who pretended to eat toads (thought to be poisonous) to show the efficacy of quack medicines.” Webster’s further defines a toady as “a servile flatterer; sycophant, esp. one who does distasteful or unprincipled things in order to gain favor.”
Now take a good look at senators Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. For that matter, look at Idaho’s republican senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. Neither Crapo nor Risch were as voluble as McConnell and Graham in their defense of our current president, but by their votes, they were equally complicit in the hypocrisy of what occurred on their watch.That’s right, hypocrisy.
Can you picture these law-and-order Republicans being so indifferent — so “nothing to see here” — if they were sitting in judgement of a president who was, say, a black Democrat with a funny sounding name? Would they have looked the other way if the accused was Barack Hussein Obama?
Upon what meat doth these GOP senators feed, that they have grown so smug? Swaddled in the insolence of office, they’ve given our current president a friendly pat on the head, allowing him to skip free and resume sowing chaos in his wake.
Never mind the federal deficit, which has risen to $1 trillion; it has nearly doubled since our current president took office. Never mind the war on science. Never mind the mass departure of career civil servants who can’t stomach the abuse anymore. And the continual erosion of consumer protections, from weakened standards for new drugs to greater tolerance for polluters.
Never mind our agreements with foreign countries, either. We’re busting those up like pinatas at a child’s birthday party.
For this we elect conservatives? What are they conserving, anyway? They are counting on our indifference, on our numbness, on our inability to raise even a feeble cry against the latest assault in a seemingly endless series of assaults on Uncle Sam’s honor and integrity.
Some people thought the Roman Empire would last forever. Today, there are some who believe America is on the verge of being great again.
History rendered its judgement on Rome. If we aren’t careful, America could suffer a similar fate.
William Brock lives in Pullman.