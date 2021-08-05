Ruth and I were in Utah recently, attending a South High School reunion and memorial services for Armand Mauss, the late Washington State University sociology of religion professor.
There we had lunch with close friends whom we have known for more than half a century. Noting our masks, my friend explained their masklessness, saying: “We’ve had our shots.”
I replied: “We’re following CDC rules (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and he responded: “Which ones?”
I just smiled and that was the end our discussion of COVID and masks, and we had a most enjoyable hour and a half discussion before we had to hit I-84 northbound.
My friend’s question was both friendly and pertinent.
Science deniers notwithstanding, there are legitimate problems with masking communications. This falls under the umbrella of crisis communications, in which my efforts and those of colleagues at WSU received national recognition and were used in daily reports to the White House.
We also were nationally involved in crisis communications efforts on bovine encephalopathy, AKA Mad Cow Disease. Our work there put me on a committee that organized a national crisis communication workshop.
When Mount St. Helens blew her stack in 1980, spewing ash into the Midwest 2,000 miles to Oklahoma, I called a department chairs meeting and outlined a communications plan, which included instructions that faculty not answer any questions beyond their professional expertise.
Unfortunately, the news media pushes scientists to speak beyond their education and observation. Indeed, it is a constant battle to get media to talk to any scientist when it can quote movie stars and other celebrities.
This is how the public comes to believe a mechanical and materials engineering professor proclaiming anti-masking messages is an expert in epidemiology.
I’m not a scientist. My expertise is that of finding relevant scientists, connecting them with the right media and to some extent “translating” science messages for the public.
This brings us back to my friend’s question on following CDC mask recommendations, which was: “Which ones?”
Yes, CDC recommendations are ever changing.
There are two major reasons. First, scientists are dealing with a new plague and understanding of it grows with continuing research. The facts about the pandemic also vary geographically.
Secondly, the plague has become highly politicized, which results in a plethora of ungood information that is accepted at the public level without thinking.
In his dystopian novel, “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” author George Orwell newspeak lexicon termed false information as “ungood,” and speaking without thinking was labeled duckspeak.
If the message comports with their political bias, citizens accept and repeat it without meaningful thought. Is critical thinking not taught in today’s public schools and universities?
During our three days in Utah, we saw few masks. This at a time during which Utah’s new COVID-19 infections were soaring to the nation’s ninth highest incidence rate per week and 12th highest hospitalization rate.
Utah also ranks 33rd among the nation’s states with a fully vaccinated rate of only 33 percent.
Day is a retired Washington Statefaculty member and a Pullman residentsince 1972. He encourages email —pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.