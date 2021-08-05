Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.