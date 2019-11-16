Sometimes the things that get posted by people on social media are half-baked and poorly considered. There are two such examples that happened in the past couple days that I feel should be addressed with my adoring fans.
The first one was during a discussion in a sports thread. It was another coach Mike Leach bash thread. One person thoughtfully pointed out that Leach holds the student-athletes to high standards in education, academics and personal conduct. The poster stated he would not have a problem with his boys playing for Leach.
The next comment was from a person who straight up called Leach a white supremacist. Another poster quickly pointed out “that escalated quickly.” The original poster then said that in the summer of 2016, Leach stood on stage in Spokane next to Trump.
This is seriously the kind of logic some people use. If you stand with Trump, you’re a white supremacist. That had me shaking my head. How does someone even respond to such a thought process? That is one of those times where you just shake your head and walk away. Anything said to such a person is a waste of breath. If this person honestly identified all people standing next to Trump as white supremacist then there is no way a lesson in logic would be a solution.
The next example was in a thread about politics. At least the writer didn’t hijack a sports thread.
Those watching the news know that Initiative 976 is passing. I-976 reinstates the $30 car tabs. In his post, the person blames voters in eastern Washington or the passage of the initiative. The person went on to show his disdain for those in eastern Washington because we receive more tax dollars than we put into the system.
He is upset those of us in eastern Washington had a say in the statewide ballot measure that he believes will shut down Sound Transit. How can someone in Adams County have a say in something that only affects the Puget Sound region this poster wonders.
Others responded stating they want Tim Eyman, the writer of I-976, to be locked up. They hate how he has single-handedly destroyed the infrastructure in the state of Washington. I pondered to myself if Eyman’s initiatives were so unpopular, then why do they keep passing? We live in a deep blue state. We haven’t seen a Republican in the governor’s mansion since 1984. Our state routinely votes for progressive agenda items and somehow when it comes to Eyman’s initiatives they just keep passing. That should be a sign to the state legislature about their spending habits.
As my followers would expect, I did some research to find out more about the statewide voting for this ballot item. I broke the counties into three groups — eastern, I-5 corridor, and peninsula counties. I then tabulated the votes in each of those regions. Please note all numbers reported are in thousands. I am using smaller numbers to make it easier to follow. Eastern counties were 225 for and 136 against. Peninsula counties were 100 for and 93 against. I-5 corridor counties were 691 for and 671 against. All three regions were in favor, not just Eastern counties.
I-5 corridor counties account for nearly 1.4 million votes where eastern counties account for approximately 400,000 votes. There are approximately three votes over there for every one of ours over here.
On top of that, King County alone has nearly 600,000 votes to our 400,000 votes. King County voters alone can overrule anything eastern Washington wants.
Those who are dissatisfied with eastern Washington voters because of our support of I-976 should instead look closer to home. Ultimately, the I-5 corridor wanted I-976 to pass and that is why it passed.
In both of these situations, it is the Republicans and conservatives who are portrayed as bad guys because the logic was half-baked.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.