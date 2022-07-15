We don’t hear “angry white men” talked about much these days. These very descriptive words have long since given way to “Proud Boys,” “Boogaloo Boys” and “Oath Keepers.” The names have changed; the profiles behind the names remain the same.
In the face of this proliferation of militia groups, where do all these testosterone-fueled, macho men come from? This question led me to our standing near the top of modernized nations which report death by homicide and to gun ownership which shows more than 1.2 weapons in the hands of every man, woman and child. These facts lead me to conclude that America has to be among the least safe places to be in the industrialized world.
The search for connecting links led me away from that bogus explanatory variable “human nature” and toward America’s prevailing culture as a way of understanding the intensity of the anger set loose by Trump and his minions.
I then thought of the way that young boys are brought up to view “masculinity.” In a culture where the archetypal male is personified on the silver screen by Stallone’s Rambo, Schwarzenegger’s Terminator and any role played by Chuck Norris, is it any wonder men, as they grow into young manhood, are overcome by a sense of inadequacy. By the time we are old enough to vote, our gut instinct tells us we will never be able to match up.
One way of dealing with this assumed lack of maleness is self-loathing. Another path to escape these insecurities is to become part of a movement led by a powerful, authoritarian leader: “I can become all that I am not by living vicariously through the deeds of a dominant kingpin.”
Allow my imagination to wander even further afield, I wonder. Have I perhaps arrived at least at a partial explanation of why Trump gathers so much support from men. These voters literally live through what they see as the “accomplishments” of a great man whom many of us view as a monster.
Viewed this way, we on the left waste our breath by pointing horrified fingers at recordings of Trump boasting of sexually assaulting women. We forget that his male followers only wish they had such power that they could have their way with any woman against her will. We point out the man’s unspeakable greed as if our highlighting this obscene self-indulgence might shock his legions only to realize that they would give anything to have Trump’s unfathomable riches and the power they bring.
We try to bring up his buying and discarding trophy wives whenever a new runway model strikes his fancy. Shocked? His male worshippers reply, “Why not me?”
We on the left point to the chronic liar and somehow hope dishonesty of such magnitude will shake his followers’ faith in him. And then we’re surprised instead that he’s held in esteem for “getting away” with behavior which befits a sociopath. His legions still swoon over the Donald’s ability to lie so shamelessly on such a magnificent stage and suffer no consequences. How can you help but admire a man like that?
I suppose such logic must run something like this. I am weak. Everything in my culture has informed me of my helplessness. But he is strong. So strong that he can defy all the standards and norms of what weaklings call “civilized behavior” and still manage to come out on top.
And then I think of my own father. There was a man unflinching in his commitment to principle, a man of solid character and estimable courage that the Donald could only comprehend in his wildest imaginings. A man who understood loyalty and knew that great costs are sometimes required to live with honor.
I was fortunate in a way that Trump was not. My father had no price. Couldn’t be bought. His word was his bond. As for his masculinity, and whether it was compromised by his culture, my father was a steelworker, provided for his wife and son and would’ve considered such thoughts as trivial.
And I look upon the millions of American men who slavishly worship this mockery of what constitutes a real man. I don’t know whether to feel sympathy for what has been missing in their lives or resentment that they have been so successful in promoting their leader’s doctrine of anger and intolerance.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.