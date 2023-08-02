I’m glad the Port of Whitman is “Eager to switch gears” (Daily News, July 7) after attempting to industrialize a Pullman residential neighborhood with a biodiesel refinery. They’ve smartly moved on to a project in the county near Tekoa, according to a port commissioner, “an opportunity that presented itself.”
A much more significant opportunity for development presented itself to the port eight years ago when the Colfax-Albion-Pullman (CAP) rail corridor became inactive. The corridor is owned by the state. It’s already public property. The port represents Whitman County on the board that advises the state agency that oversees the rail system.
Railbanking law allows rail corridors to be converted to trails until needed again for rail transportation purposes, no rezoning required. As proven locally by the Chipman and Latah trails, and nationally by about every trail in the news, rails-to-trails provide economic and quality of life benefits to the community, elements, by the way, prominent in the port’s mission statement. It will take an act of the state legislature to railbank the CAP, but in its advisory role to the state, the port has some influence.
Like the property in Tekoa, eight years ago the port recognized, “It was just going to sit there. We didn’t want it going to waste.”
No. That’s not what happened with the CAP.
Instead, shortly after the state in 2015 declared that there was no anticipated need for rail purposes on that section in the foreseeable future, four landowners walked into a port meeting unannounced, stated they were against a trail and left after 20 minutes. The commission went into executive session and then adjourned for lunch. Upon return, board members voted to recommend to the state that the CAP corridor be abandoned, effectively voting against railbanking and a trail. Subsequent explanations for their vote expose the inexcusable fact that they had no reasonable concept of the railbanking process or law. No other public input was solicited or heard before their vote.
That decision still stands. No other governmental agency has officially recommended abandoning the CAP, a needless and shortsighted act that would squander a public asset worth several million dollars and forever lose regional rail options for the future.
After eight years, it’s still just sitting there. It’s going to waste.
After observing the remarkable political pressure exerted by opponents against the port’s recent proposed Pullman refinery in a residential neighborhood, withering within only weeks the ill-conceived proposal, I began to wonder, “What if that sort of energy, instead of fighting against something people really, really didn’t want was positively directed into getting something they really, really did want?
I am actively urging the port to revisit its rash anti-railbanking stance and with Whitman County, Colfax, Albion, and Pullman, the local decision makers along the corridor, initiate a grassroots fact-finding study of a CAP rails-to-trails project, starting with a thorough understanding of the railbanking law and process that was lacking before.
Several officials make this out as some overwhelming and expensive process but it doesn’t have to be. The Pullman Civic Trust has done much of the footwork over the years. Really, all the study has to answer is one very simple question:
Why, exactly, can we not have a trail?
Because we don’t have the money? Nonsense. There’s grants galore for this type of community project. Because the adjacent landowners don’t want it? That’s always the case with every similar trail ever created, but a trail is soon accepted and usually appreciated by its rural neighbors. Our own local trails prove this point. Because we don’t want it, or won’t work for it? Well, yeah, maybe.
If that’s the case, we will get the trail we deserve.
“If you want to get to heaven, you got to raise a little hell. You got to raise a ruckus, if you want to get a trail.”
Wesson came to Washington State University for an anthropology degree he uses every day despite not making him a dime. He’s served as a Pullman firefighter for decades and values community and the power of trails to build it.