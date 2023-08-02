I’m glad the Port of Whitman is “Eager to switch gears” (Daily News, July 7) after attempting to industrialize a Pullman residential neighborhood with a biodiesel refinery. They’ve smartly moved on to a project in the county near Tekoa, according to a port commissioner, “an opportunity that presented itself.”

A much more significant opportunity for development presented itself to the port eight years ago when the Colfax-Albion-Pullman (CAP) rail corridor became inactive. The corridor is owned by the state. It’s already public property. The port represents Whitman County on the board that advises the state agency that oversees the rail system.

Railbanking law allows rail corridors to be converted to trails until needed again for rail transportation purposes, no rezoning required. As proven locally by the Chipman and Latah trails, and nationally by about every trail in the news, rails-to-trails provide economic and quality of life benefits to the community, elements, by the way, prominent in the port’s mission statement. It will take an act of the state legislature to railbank the CAP, but in its advisory role to the state, the port has some influence.

