In 1972, legal scholar Christopher Stone published, “Should trees have standing? Toward legal rights for natural objects.” Stone proposed that “forests and rivers should have rights in the eyes of the law.” His work “galvanized a global movement to grant nature the legal status of personhood.”
That same year “The Limits to Growth” created an international sensation by demonstrating, for the first time, how computer models simulate key relationships and interactions among humans and their environment on a global scale. The picture wasn’t pretty. I was studying systems ecology, a relatively new discipline then. Ecosystem modeling was just coming into its own.
Three years later, an Exxon scientist told company executives there was “a general scientific agreement” that burning fossil fuels was “the most likely manner in which mankind was influencing global climate change.” Those findings weren’t made public for half a century. “For decades,” Science reported, “members of the fossil fuel industry tried to convince the public that a causative link between fossil fuel use and climate warming could not be made because the models used to project warming were too uncertain.” Yet, Exxon’s models “projected warming trajectories consistent with those forecast by the independent academic and government models.”
Although “ecosystem” was coined in 1935, ecosystem modeling did not take off until the 1960s. A computer-based holistic approach to understanding ecosystems gained traction fast. Despite 50 years of denials by fossil fuel interests and general inaction, its clear change is alive and growing. So what can we do about it now?
Step 1: Access the State Climate Policy Dashboard (climate-xchange.org/network/dashboard/), an interactive information hub with state-by-state information on climate policy across sectors. You will learn what’s being done, what’s needed, and how you might fit in.
Step 2: Join the volunteer Citizens’ Climate Lobby of the Palouse (cclpalouse.org/), which supports Palouse conservation activities. CCL’s Healthy Forests Workgroup recently compiled a list of agencies and groups working within the broad area of tree-planting. From government agencies to volunteer groups, at least 23 regional organizations have been identified as “tree planters.”
Why plant trees? Trees benefit the health of all animals. Modeling experiments with 93 European cities suggested that increasing trees can reduce heat-related deaths by a third. These findings “highlight the need for more sustainable and climate-resilient strategies to be integrated into local policy decisions” to help adapt to climate change and improve population health.
The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) promotes “Trees in Cities,” a global campaign of mayors pledging “to make their cities greener, more sustainable and resilient.” Mayors “from across the globe” have joined this “initiative to mitigate effects of climate change,” with attendant benefits like cooling outdoor temperatures, improving public health, increasing biodiversity, and creating resilience, all of which should also enhance economic opportunities within their cities.
How does “Trees in Cities” work on the Palouse? Most of our rich rolling agricultural land requires irrigation. Trees grow naturally in small pockets with more moisture, such as buttes and Moscow Mountain. Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, and Clarkston — urban areas — will be one focus of the CCL Healthy Forest Workgroup. Municipal water reclamation can support expansion of our urban forests. “Trees in Cities” also envisions tree-planting efforts on disturbed lands where trees once grew naturally. They’ve begun an outreach program to involve various stakeholders in the region.
To learn more about these efforts and join the movement, check out the local CCL website, cclpalouse.org/
We’ve learned a lot about ecosystems since the word was first coined. With modern electronic tools — even artificial intelligence — our ability to monitor conservation activities, model what’s happening on the ground, and implement mitigation, almost in real time, is unprecedented. What we lack is the collective will to do it.
Climate denialists still exist. They distort scientific facts, militate against and undermine unified efforts to address changing climate. They marshal spurious economic and “scientific” objections to feed doubt and uncertainty about legitimate efforts to mitigate and reverse a warming atmosphere.
One way we can respond is by ensuring that trees continue to flourish and provide the shade and oxygen needed for a habitable planet. There are many other ways as well to nourish a planet where trees have standing beyond mere legal definition.