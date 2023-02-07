In 1972, legal scholar Christopher Stone published, “Should trees have standing? Toward legal rights for natural objects.” Stone proposed that “forests and rivers should have rights in the eyes of the law.” His work “galvanized a global movement to grant nature the legal status of personhood.”

That same year “The Limits to Growth” created an international sensation by demonstrating, for the first time, how computer models simulate key relationships and interactions among humans and their environment on a global scale. The picture wasn’t pretty. I was studying systems ecology, a relatively new discipline then. Ecosystem modeling was just coming into its own.

Three years later, an Exxon scientist told company executives there was “a general scientific agreement” that burning fossil fuels was “the most likely manner in which mankind was influencing global climate change.” Those findings weren’t made public for half a century. “For decades,” Science reported, “members of the fossil fuel industry tried to convince the public that a causative link between fossil fuel use and climate warming could not be made because the models used to project warming were too uncertain.” Yet, Exxon’s models “projected warming trajectories consistent with those forecast by the independent academic and government models.”