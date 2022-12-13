Nov. 15, former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Less than three weeks later, he ended it.

Not by a formal statement of withdrawal, but by thrusting a dagger into his viability by arguably the most deranged bit of lunacy to ever pass the lips of a public figure in the history of the republic.

The U. S. Constitution, he said, should be subject to “termination,” — his word — and he should be reinstated immediately as president because Twitter censored and suppressed potentially damaging allegations regarding President Biden’s ne’er-do-well son, Hunter.

