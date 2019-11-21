“Attack first, never admit fault or apologize, spin every loss into a victory, and always lie.” -- Donald Trump’s lesson from mob attorney Roy Cohn
Evidentiary explosives keep blowing up in Donald Trump’s face, and one would think that his defenders, if they had any integrity, would finally say “Uncle.”
David Holmes, a State Department official stationed in Ukraine, has now testified that he was privy to a phone conversation between Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a naïve and incompetent Trump supporter who bought his position for a million dollars. The call was made on Sondland’s unsecured cell phone, which exposes any conversation to those who might do us harm.
The call occurred on July 26, right after the now infamous White House call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump asked him to do a “favor” in return for Javelin anti-tank missiles. Homes overheard Trump say that he did not “give a s--- about Ukraine,” and that he was only interested in the Biden investigation.
Trump continues to rack up lies (now over 13,000 in 1,000 days), and a real whopper was his denial that he knew Russians Lev Parnas and Igor Furman, recently indicted in Manhattan for illegal campaign donations to Trump’s election campaign.
In April 2018, Parnas said that the two met with Trump and told him that then Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was working diligently on corruption in that country, should be fired because she was “disloyal.”
The most corrupt elements of Ukrainian politics, including former prosecutor Viktor Shokin whom Joe Biden helped fire, fueled the attacks on Yovanovitch, who had 33 years of highly regarded experience in troubled nations around the world.
When Yovanovitch asked Gordon Sondland what she should do about the cabal against her, he suggested that she tweet out high praise for Trump. Not only did Trump summarily dismiss her, he has continued to smear her in his infamous tweets.
We now have a transcript of Trump’s first call to President Zelensky on April 21, 2019, in which he congratulated him on his election win. In a White House statement before the release, Trump promised that he would “implement reforms that strengthen democracy and root out corruption.”
In fact, the actual transcript contains nothing about corruption, but it does have Trump praising Ukraine for sending “great people” (presumably not corrupt) to his Miss Universe pageant.
The State Department’s George Kent reported that the primary reason for Trump’s alleged focus on Ukraine’s corruption was a call he had with Vladimir Putin on May 3, and a May 13 White House meeting with Viktor Orban, the autocratic president of Hungary. Orban believes in a “Greater Hungary” and he has warned that he must protect the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.
Russians supply weapons to rebels in Eastern Ukraine, and Putin invaded Crimea, a strategic Ukrainian peninsula that Russia always wanted. One of Putin’s reasons was that he wanted to protect Crimea’s Russian speakers. Putin and Oban are definitely not Ukraine’s friends.
In their first phone call, Zelensky invited Trump to his inauguration, and when Zelensky still didn’t come through with dirt on the Bidens, Trump’s response was to dispatch Energy Secretary Rick Perry instead — an obvious snub.
While in Ukraine, Perry initiated a deal on a 50-year contract to develop Ukrainian oil and natural gas. Perry’s top political supporters Michael Bleyzer and Alex Cranberg were the recipients of this bonanza, even though their bid was millions of dollars lower than their competitors. While Zelensky is dedicated to routing out this sort of sleaze, he is under pressure not to displease a thoroughly corrupt American president.
Trump absurdly called his second call to Zelensky “perfect,” but the only sense in which the word is appropriate for this event, and nearly all of Trump’s acts, is that it was “perfectly corrupt.”
Nick Gier, University of Idaho professor emeritus, can be reached at ngier006@gmail.com.