I have long wondered how Americans could give the keys to the White House and the nuclear war button to an obviously mentally ill person who praises dictators like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping, among others. The answer lies not in politics, but in psychology.
Whether by luck or providence, I recently stumbled upon the answer in “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.”
This 457-page anthology contains essays written by 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health workers.
Cutting to the chase: the cartoon character (Pogo) pretty well summed up the danger: “We have met the enemy, and they is us.” Us, as in voters.
Dictators obviously rise to power on the votes of the electorate, but how and why?
In an essay on “Disordered Minds,” Ian Hughes, who holds a postgraduate diploma in psychoanalytic psychotherapy, introduces us to pathocracy, which results when a small pathological minority takes control over a society of normal people.
He believes that people with dangerous personality disorders are responsible for most of the violence and greed in the world.
“The conditions that empower people with these disorders are now endemic,” Hughes writes. “… major political and economic institutions have for decades fostered a culture of selfish individualism and greed, fueling levels of inequality not seen for generations.”
The link between politics and pathological pathology are largely unrecognized because the public doesn’t understand what dangerous disorders are. This results in objections to discussing the mental health of politicians.
The mental health community is riven by what is commonly referred to as the “Goldwater Rule,” which the American Psychiatric Association enacted in 1973, in response to a survey of psychiatrists on the presidential candidate’s militant military views.
The rule states that “… it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination [of the person] and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement.”
In other words, the rule forbids psychiatrists from making analytical conclusions about mental health symptoms revealed in public statements of politicians.
Some “Dangerous Case” essayists write that a person doesn’t have to have diagnosable psychological pathologies to be dangerous.
Therefore, the political question should be one of danger rather than of pathologies.
Others boldly write of presidential candidate Donald Trump’s pathologies, although they don’t agree on which pathologies are evident in him.
In the introduction of “The Dangerous Case,” editor Brandy X. Lee and a colleague argue against the Goldwater Rule because psychiatrists also have a professional duty to alert the public when a person in power of life and death shows clear signs of dangerous mental impairment.
Lee was a clinical professor of Law and Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine and president of the World Mental Health Coalition.
She was fired from her faculty position at Yale University for allegedly breaking the Goldwater gag rule.
Lee also is the author of the book “Profile of a Nation: Trump’s Mind, America’s Soul,” in which she explains that a leader-follower relationship makes a leader with developmental wounds magnetically attractive to followers who have psychological injuries caused by socioeconomic deprivation.
This, my friends, is how millions of U.S. citizens can, and do, support a candidate for the presidency who has suggested dropping a nuclear bomb on North Korea and blaming it on another country.
Trump also has asked why we didn’t use nuclear weapons against Afghanistan.
Several of the essayists warn that Trump has very poor impulse control. This has been abundantly, publicly displayed, as well as reported by multiple White House staff.
When activated, the signal instantly goes to the Pentagon where the senior officer has a minute or less to launch nuclear weapons.
There is no time to convince a president with poor impulse control that he or she shouldn’t start a nuclear war.
After its establishment in Ancient Greece, democracy virtually disappeared until the American Revolution.
Hughes warns that psychologically dangerous minorities exist in every society; and our United States’ democracy is now at risk.
The path to pathocracy is well worn, and a minority of members of a minority political party — the GOP — are racing pell-mell down it.
Day and wife, Ruth, have lived in Pullman since 1972. He retired in 2004, after 32 years as a science communicator on the Washington State University faculty. His interests and reading are catholic (small c) and peripatetic.