I have long wondered how Americans could give the keys to the White House and the nuclear war button to an obviously mentally ill person who praises dictators like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping, among others. The answer lies not in politics, but in psychology.

Whether by luck or providence, I recently stumbled upon the answer in “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.”

This 457-page anthology contains essays written by 27 psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health workers.

Tags

Recommended for you