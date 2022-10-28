“A majority [51%] of Republican nominees on the ballot this November for the House, Senate and key statewide offices — 291 in all — have denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election,” according to The Washington Post.

For Idaho readers, this includes both Congressional representatives (Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson) as well as Gov. Brad Little. Washington has six election-denying candidates for the House, including Cathy McMorris Rodgers. As most of these races are not competitive, it seems our elections will soon be overseen by people who believe that elections are only legitimate when they win — which is to say, we’ll have democratically elected leaders who don’t believe in democracy.

While this is clearly outrageous, it seems we’ve become numb to outrage over the past decade and now worry more about the price of gas than the loss of our ideals. Fortunately, most of these politicians probably don’t actually believe The Big Lie and merely use it to whip up their credulous base. Like politicians in every era, they’re less stupid than they are completely lacking in moral fiber (though this level of cynicism is hardly better than if they were deluded). After all, if they truly believed their own claims, they’d be proposing solutions to fix our electoral system. The fact that they don’t strongly suggests that they can’t because doing so would require pinpointing a problem that doesn’t exist.

Tags

Recommended for you