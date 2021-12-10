As the Republican Party is waging an all-out war against voting rights, the United States Supreme Court and many state supreme courts are shirking their duty to protect citizens from the gerrymander of voting districts for partisan purposes.
Gerrymandering is a corruption of democratic processes; and, yes, both parties manipulate voting district boundaries to strengthen their electoral prospects and weaken that of their opponents.
Gerrymandering draws its name from Massachusetts Governor Elbridge Gerry who in 1812 signed a bill that created a partisan district in Boston.
In 2019, SCOTUS effectively overturned the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibited gerrymandering to reduce political influence of a racial or ethnic minority with a ruling that federal courts lack jurisdiction to hear challenges to partisan gerrymandering.
“[State Supreme] Court won’t redraw state’s political maps,” the Seattle Times recently reported in a Page 1 headline.
Washington law stipulates that district boundary changes are made by a nonpartisan commission. It was required to meet a Nov. 15 deadline but failed to do so and put the task on the state supreme court.
In a unanimous, nine-judge ruling, the judges decided that the commission didn’t need to make the deadline, and refused to take on the task.
The court approved the commission’s plan despite the fact it was not completed by the deadline and hadn’t publicly revealed the maps, which were incomplete on Nov. 15, the Times reported.
One cannot rationally charge that the court’s decision was partisan, considering five of the nine justices were appointed by democrat governor Jay Inslee. Rather, it reflects a growing, dangerous legal drama playing out across the nation.
A coalition of groups organized under the name of Redistricting Justice for Washington reportedly will litigate approval of the maps, which sets boundaries for 10 congressional districts and 49 legislative districts in Washington. New district boundaries are supposed to be used in 2022 midterm elections.
Legislative spokespersons praised the court and promised to reveal updated plans to the public soon.
In other words, they admitted that the commission’s work was incomplete when submitted and that it hadn’t been shared with the public as required by law.
But how can opponents litigate the decision when the high court already has approved the commission’s illegal product? If successfully challenged in lower courts, the case would wind up in the hands of the supreme court jurists who already have approved it.
The Week magazine reports that the 1965 Voting Rights Act doesn’t prohibit gerrymandering for partisan purposes, and SCOTUS ruled 5-4 in 2019 that regulating partisan gerrymandering is “beyond the reach of the federal courts.”
In this Trumpian era, that decision placed a dagger in the hands of states to kill democracy, replacing it with autocracy: party dominance, military rule and personalism.
Folks, this is the very breeding grounds that produce the dictators that former president Donald Trump admires and wishes to emulate.
The Week reports, “Among the 14 swing states in which the 2020 presidential election was decided by 10 or fewer points, Democrats control state level mapmaking in only one: Nevada. … In states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, which Biden narrowly won … the redrawn districts this year … make it nearly impossible for voters in those states to dislodge the party in power.”
Americans have been fed a diet of putrid democratic (small d) porridge. We citizens don’t truly elect leaders.
In reality, elections are won through partisan gerrymandering, and SCOTUS says that’s just hunky-dory.
You can bet your retirement fund that Trump agrees.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and aPullman resident since 1972. During his newspaper careerhe covered politics in Wyoming, Utah and Washington. Heencourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.