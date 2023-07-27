“We remain the most dangerous developed country to give birth in.”

— Dr. Elizabeth Cherot of the March of Dimes

In 2020, American mothers died during pregnancy or one year after childbirth at a rate more than three times that of their European counterparts (21 per 100,00 live births vs. 6 per 100,000). In 2021 the U.S. rate shot up to 32.9.

Tags

Recommended for you