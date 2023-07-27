“We remain the most dangerous developed country to give birth in.”
— Dr. Elizabeth Cherot of the March of Dimes
In 2020, American mothers died during pregnancy or one year after childbirth at a rate more than three times that of their European counterparts (21 per 100,00 live births vs. 6 per 100,000). In 2021 the U.S. rate shot up to 32.9.
European mothers receive much better prenatal and postnatal care, which includes paid maternity leave that usually involves weekly checkups. Furthermore, they have ready access to abortion if their pregnancy threatens their lives.
Some would say that the U.S. has more poor immigrant mothers to deal with, but Germany, which has welcomed 1 million new arrivals (mostly Syrians refugees) since 2015, lost only 4 mothers per 100,000 in 2020.
Eileen Crimmins, professor at the University of Southern California states: “There is just no reason for a rich country to have poor maternal mortality.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that with proper medical care “84% of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. are preventable.”
Not surprisingly, many more mothers survive in blue states than in “pro-life” red states. The lowest blue states’ maternal death average is 14.8 per 100,000, while the highest red states were at 37.6 deaths per 100,000.
California, even with millions of Hispanic mothers, does best with only 10.1 deaths in stark contrast to Arkansas’ 43.5. Again, the principal difference is access to quality health care, which in California, means Women, Infants, and Children programs in every county.
Based on new data after the Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder estimate that maternal deaths will increase by 24%. The guiding factor is that 48 times fewer women die from legal abortion than from pregnancy, and there will be many more pregnancy-related deaths in states that have banned abortions.
Sadly, but not unexpectedly, American Black mothers are nearly three times less likely to survive childbirth. There are several reasons for this disparity — socioeconomic and lack of available health care, but the principal one is implicit racial bias.
Dr. Monique Rainford of Yale School of Medicine explains that “caregivers may think they are doing the right thing for their pregnant patient, but their implicit bias against the woman’s race affects the care they deliver.”
Gynecologist Veronica Gillispie-Bell offers this shameful fact: “A Black woman with a college degree is 1.6 times more likely to die from pregnancy as a white woman with less than a high school diploma. We know of countless accounts, including my own, of Black women presenting for medical care and being ignored.”
In March of this year, Bonner General Health in Sandpoint announced that it “will stop labor and delivery services, citing doctor shortages and the ‘political climate.’ Highly respected, talented physicians are leaving. Recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult.”
For years Idaho has been embarrassed in the national news for having, for example, the highest number of white nationalists and accompanying militias. Now we have become the only state not to have an official committee to review maternal mortality. This, even though in 2020, Idaho’s pregnant mothers died at a rate of 41.8 per 100,000.
Liz Woodruff, executive director of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, was “incredibly disappointed.” She continued: “The state of Idaho should support a committee that works toward preventing the deaths of pregnant women. This should be easy.”
One could conclude, after passing draconian abortion laws, even one that would chase down women who seek abortions out of state, that Idaho Republicans really don’t respect women or care about their lives. This conclusion is even more firm after the abolition of the maternal mortality committee.
As Laura Clawson of the Daily Kos writes: “Valuing life is the official reason for abortion bans, but on measure after measure, the states banning abortion show just how little they really value life.”
Postscript. I want to acknowledge anyone who “felt bad” about the contents of this column (or any of mine that portray our country in a bad light). Many say that if I don’t love my country, I must leave it (Hello, Denmark?). My answer is that I choose to stay and love my country and do everything that I can to make it better.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.