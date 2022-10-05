Sept. 23, the general counsel at the University of Idaho issued a memo warning University of Idaho employees of the legal jeopardy they faced if said employees choose to speak candidly about abortion, abortion services or reproductive services in a manner that might be construed as advocacy. Several media outlets have lambasted the university over the memo that is entitled, “Guidance on Abortion Laws,” but the general counsel is simply doing its job. That is, they are analyzing “opinions related to the legal and policy issues inherent in teaching, research, outreach and related services.”
This memo simply warns the university community of the legal jeopardy arising from the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act” that was passed by the Idaho State Legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. This law prohibits the use of public funds to “procure, counsel in favor, refer to or perform an abortion.” If you are working on the clock at the University of Idaho, it means you are expending state funds and thus subject to new legal peril.
As noted by the general counsel, “The language of this statute is not a model of clarity,” going on to point out that violation is subject to felony prosecution and thus a conservative approach is warranted. That invariably means that such speech or supplying contraception services or supplies could be viewed as violation of the law. The General Counsel is not in charge of enforcing the law, they are just explicitly warning everyone at the University of Idaho that they are now living in an era of state-controlled speech. If similar laws were passed in the state of Washington, I am sure that the attorney general at Washington State University would issue a cautionary memo as well.
This controversy was set in motion when the U.S. Supreme Court ditched 50 years of precedent this summer when it jettisoned Roe v. Wade and related rulings in favor of allowing state legislators to control reproductive health decisions for any woman or adolescent who ovulates. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who penned the abysmal Dobbs decision, recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal that people cross “an important line” when they imply that the court is illegitimate because of this decision. How ironic.
For refugees from Idaho, know that abortion rights enjoy statutory protection in Washington state thanks to a ballot initiative that was passed in 1991. The language from that law begins with, “The sovereign people hereby declare that every individual possesses a fundamental right of privacy with respect to personal reproductive decisions.” Among other things, prosecution is prohibited for anyone who helps someone attain an abortion, anyone who seeks an abortion or anyone who provides an abortion. This stands in stark contrast to Idaho where the Legislature passed a law allowing the “relatives” of an aborted fetus, including those of an embryo that was fertilized through an act of rape, to sue anyone involved.
It may take years, but when the GOP eventually wrests full control of the Washington Legislature and governor’s office, it seems unlikely that they will have the ability to return us to the dark ages before Roe v. Wade. That may be small consolation, however, because GOP Sen, Lindsay Graham has already signaled an intention to wrest control of abortion from the states and impose a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks after the GOP gains control of Congress and the White House
In the meantime, Idaho will continue to impose religiously inspired state-controlled speech about reproductive services. Women from Idaho will increasingly cross the border to find much needed reproductive health services in Washington state, analogous to migrants fleeing oppressive governments in other parts of the world.
If you have a vested interest in freedom of conscience, freedom of speech and freedom of religion, please support Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho. They provide a wide range of invaluable reproductive health services, and they are going to need all the support they can get to help refugees from Idaho. If you are a resident of Idaho, please remember that your tax dollars are funding the buffoons in Boise, and please raise your voice and vote accordingly.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.