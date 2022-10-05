Sept. 23, the general counsel at the University of Idaho issued a memo warning University of Idaho employees of the legal jeopardy they faced if said employees choose to speak candidly about abortion, abortion services or reproductive services in a manner that might be construed as advocacy. Several media outlets have lambasted the university over the memo that is entitled, “Guidance on Abortion Laws,” but the general counsel is simply doing its job. That is, they are analyzing “opinions related to the legal and policy issues inherent in teaching, research, outreach and related services.”

This memo simply warns the university community of the legal jeopardy arising from the “No Public Funds for Abortion Act” that was passed by the Idaho State Legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. This law prohibits the use of public funds to “procure, counsel in favor, refer to or perform an abortion.” If you are working on the clock at the University of Idaho, it means you are expending state funds and thus subject to new legal peril.

As noted by the general counsel, “The language of this statute is not a model of clarity,” going on to point out that violation is subject to felony prosecution and thus a conservative approach is warranted. That invariably means that such speech or supplying contraception services or supplies could be viewed as violation of the law. The General Counsel is not in charge of enforcing the law, they are just explicitly warning everyone at the University of Idaho that they are now living in an era of state-controlled speech. If similar laws were passed in the state of Washington, I am sure that the attorney general at Washington State University would issue a cautionary memo as well.

