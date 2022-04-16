I have always called it “The Game.” I stole the name from a high school buddy who used to say I was “playing the game” but I never knew what he meant.
The “it” in this case is the process of buying a car. The Game is the way in which car dealers try to sell the car.
Just like my friend in high school couldn’t explain how The Game works, I cannot explain it either. But I can give examples.
If you have ever purchased a vehicle, you may have experienced a very friendly salesman who will show you a handful of vehicles. He will answer questions and explain why the model they happen to have on the lot is the best of the bunch.
Then it comes time to negotiate. You will not negotiate with the person who can say “yes.” You negotiate with the salesman who tells you he has to run it by the sales manager. Unless you are offering full price there is a good chance there will be some back and forth on the price.
If your salesman is a good storyteller, he may regale you with stories of his heroism as he fought to the death with the sales manager. He valiantly fought to get your price but the sales manager wouldn’t go that low. That is one aspect of The Game. You do not get to negotiate with the person who can say “yes.”
I had one salesman who said he would go back and fight for my price. He wrote down my offer on a piece of paper. He then asked me to sign my name next to that amount. That was my indication that I agree to the deal if the sales manager agrees to the price.
This is quite the psy-op. Although the signature on the piece of paper is not binding, it’s a visual representation of your word. But if you’re like me, your word means something.
The negotiated purchase price is not the last step in the purchase process. Therefore, just because you got your price doesn’t mean all the other details of the deal were good. But with that piece of paper with your signature the salesman can put pressure on you. I feel like this is a slimy way to play The Game.
Another way in which The Game is played is exactly like the shell game. Slide this here and slide that there. Bingo! We have a deal that looks great on paper. When you negotiate a price and at the same time talk about a trade-in, you have given the salesman another tool. The salesman moves numbers back and forth to make it look like you’re getting a great deal.
One of the most important things you can do is have a disinterested friend who is there to save you from making a bad deal. This friend must have the power to pull you out of the dealership and break a deal.
Your disinterested friend will save you from making a bad emotional mistake.
It’s a fact that if you leave a dealership without purchasing a vehicle, you will very likely get a call within the next 24 hours. The salesman will tell you about the miracle he just worked out with the sales manager. All you have to do is come back and get your car!
If you understand The Game prior to going to the dealership you will have a much better experience. You need to know what you want and know what you’re willing to pay. You need to be reasonable with the price that you ask and realize that your trade-in is probably not worth anything close to what you think it is.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.