University of Idaho memo was sad, but needed

Nelson

It is unfortunate that the University of Idaho is forced to protect its staff and faculty from poorly written laws that puts them at risk of imprisonment for discussing women’s health care, including contraception.

While I support the university shielding its employees from the heavy hand of government, I am saddened and ashamed of the state legislature for putting the institution in this terrible position in the first place.

It’s also important to understand that the forces behind the Orwelian laws that put UI employees’ freedoms and careers at risk are as animated now as they were in 2021 when they passed House Bill 220, the bill that threatens felonies for discussing reproductive health care.

