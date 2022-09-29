It is unfortunate that the University of Idaho is forced to protect its staff and faculty from poorly written laws that puts them at risk of imprisonment for discussing women’s health care, including contraception.
While I support the university shielding its employees from the heavy hand of government, I am saddened and ashamed of the state legislature for putting the institution in this terrible position in the first place.
It’s also important to understand that the forces behind the Orwelian laws that put UI employees’ freedoms and careers at risk are as animated now as they were in 2021 when they passed House Bill 220, the bill that threatens felonies for discussing reproductive health care.
I never have and never will vote for any bill that criminalizes women’s health care. I believe in the freedom of women to make personal decisions about their bodies without the interference of a meddling government.
It’s hard to fathom that our state legislature has created an environment where professional women and men can be incarcerated for communicating an idea not approved by the government. I will never vote for any law that criminalizes a discussion of women’s health care.
It’s worth noting that 20 minutes away from Moscow, in Pullman, the faculty and staff of Washington State University don’t have to fear government reprisals for discussing reproductive health. They are afforded a full range of First Amendment rights.
Back on this side of the border, these are dark days for the UI. But the institution has no choice. The 2021 law passed by the legislature and characterized by the university as “not a model of clarity,” puts staff and faculty at too much risk.
They must be warned of their government’s rapacious desire to incarcerate any school employee who speaks honestly with women about abortion care or emergency contraceptives. As dystopian as it sounds, it is the reality the Idaho Legislature has served up.
It is important the university follows state laws no matter how flawed. I’m thankful the UI is taking the threat seriously.
Now, state lawmakers must take their job seriously and fix the avalanche of consequences they have caused by outlawing abortion care. Criminalizing pregnancy is easy when it’s fundraising rhetoric or an ideologically driven speech on the Senate floor. But it’s very difficult when the reality of an abortion bans sets in.
As disappointing as the UI memo was, it was also telling. Like a canary in a coal mine, the university reflects the misguided direction our state is headed under the guidance of certain politicians. I congratulate the university for watching over the safety of its employees and I ask all Idahoans to vote against a big, invasive government on Nov. 8.
Vote for the freedom for women to decide what health care is best for them. Vote for the freedom to discuss women’s health care in our universities. It’s time to take our freedoms back.
Nelson, D-Moscow, is serving in his second term as an Idaho state senator from District 5.