The recent brouhaha over placement of Thomas Jefferson’s portrait in Neill Public Library reflects a malaise deeper and further reaching than a mere picture. Libraries are indispensable repositories of all forms of history and culture. America’s history and culture are kaleidoscopic: constantly shifting images and ideas of nationhood. Failure to understand and accept that fact threatens our ability to think and vote intelligently.
My own understanding of our country’s history, particularly concerning the Founding Fathers, was recently subjected to a reality check — and changed. Jefferson and George Washington have always been major heroes of mine from childhood. Alexander Hamilton was an unknown. He was the first Secretary of Treasury, but he was later killed in a duel.
I recently began listening to the book “Alexander Hamilton,” by Ron Chernow. At 37 hours, it’s a long listen — but well worth it. The story unfolds like a great novel. Its engaging narrative is supported by rigorous research. Chernow’s scholarship provides copious quotations from original documents, ranging from “The Federalist Papers” to blackmail threats from the cuckolded husband of Hamilton’s paramour.
The book was the basis for the award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton.” The show portrays him as an abolitionist, a view supported by generations of historians. Recent findings suggest that’s not true. He married into a slaveholding family and appears to have bought and sold slaves at some point. Chernow observes, however, that Hamilton generally opposed slavery, based on his childhood experiences.
Born in the British West Indies, Hamilton grew up in a society manifesting the cruelest extremes of sugar-plantation slavery. As a precocious teenager he displayed writing skills that enabled him to begin college in New York City in 1773. After two years, Hamilton withdrew and was shortly thereafter commissioned as an artillery captain in the infant Revolutionary Army.
His extraordinary capacities caught the attention of George Washington, who appointed Hamilton to his staff. Throughout the subsequent war and formation of our government, Washington increasingly relied on Hamilton’s judgment, advice, and prolific pen.
Hamilton’s early interactions with Jefferson were cordial and mutually supportive, but differing visions for their new country soon separated them, and they became bitter adversaries. Both men were in Washington’s first Cabinet, Jefferson at State, Hamilton at Treasury, where he single-handedly designed and implemented the U.S. Treasury and economic system.
At the same time, Hamilton was publishing prodigiously under his own name, as well as under pseudonyms, in a variety of outlets. His works ranged from tightly reasoned financial, legal and policy documents to vitriolic diatribes against political opponents. Jefferson figured prominently among the latter.
Today we revere both men and others we deem Founding Fathers. Given the internecine warfare then, the decades spent nurturing a newborn government, and ongoing social issues like racial and gender equality, the miracle of the United States is that the states are still united — fragile, but still united.
In 2022, we argue over character flaws of historical giants. Why do we hasten to judge those who established our unprecedented, extraordinary, yet flawed, experiment? We live in different times, in vastly different cultures. Who among us, from the perspective of our contemporary culture, can say, “I never would have done that” or, “I would have done better”?
Whether Founding Father or confederate president, these leaders are facts of history, a history marred and checkered by slavery, by genocide toward indigenous peoples, by disenfranchisement of women, and by myriad more egregious violations of human rights codified in our Bill of Rights.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” wrote slaveholders, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Many of us embrace those ideals eagerly: Black lives do matter, as do other lives. We’re all endowed with inalienable rights, even though many don’t obtain them.
Can we break the cultural chains that enslave us, binding us to past human abuses? How might we identify, nurture, and grow a vision that transcends petty skirmishes over imagined differences, like skin color, nationality, gender, and other artificial barriers that separate us as humans?
Let’s appreciate contributions of historical figures, even while recognizing character flaws inculcated by the culture that nurtured them.
