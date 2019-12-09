If you are easily creeped out by deviant behavior, the “Joker” may not be for you. If so, stay away but do watch the scene in which the joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is seen dancing down a long set of steps. It is quite something.
Arthur Fleck, Phoenix’s character, is a damaged soul, not entirely dysfunctional but bad enough that his ability to cope with reality is at best tentative. What makes matters hard is that he was not fated to be that way — his life starting just fine but taking a terrible turn and getting mangled. Abuse and bullying at the hands of those close, including a step-father, lie at the base of the tragedy.
To cope and retaliate become Arthur’s big challenges. He finds one outlet in dance, not only as a means of creative expression, but one that allows him to shake off restless anxiety. What power society had taken away from him he would regain through expressive body movement. As one New York critic put it: “dance allows Arthur, brittle with tension, to relax. To melt a little. To float in space.”
But it is one thing to dance on a flat floor and another to do so on a stepped one. On a flat floor, the body has to do the work all on its own, leaping and twisting with no help from the physical environment. There is power and creativity in that. But on a stepped floor the performance inevitably becomes a response to a broken, if regulated, surface in which the dancer can respect or resist, either creating out of his or her art a symbiotic relation with ground and context or an erratic and creative counter reaction to them.
Full of angst, Arthur understandably fights the regularity of the steps, treating them in effect as the very cause of moral injustice leveled on him by society in the first place. The results are quite magnificent, finding expression in moves that electrify not only the dreary concrete steps, but the otherwise stagnant air above as well. Everything is stirred up and what was static is now active, including our imagination toward public places we rely on but which we have come to take for granted.
On that note, the joker is no different than Fred Astair’s message in the thirties and forties, in movies such as “Shall we Dance,” urging us to animate that which the mechanical world of elevators and escalators have killed. In stomping and kicking, twirling and swirling, Astair drew our attention to the need to recognize the rhythms of daily life and particularly as already built into the architecture of the built environment.
A better and more profound marriage between psychology and architecture there isn’t, the one appropriating the other to triumph over its own shortcomings. Just as the joker uses the steps to smooth out his mental hangups, so he draws our attention toward the role and power of vertical spaces in the city.
How many ugly and unfortunate steps do we have in the Palouse, in both towns? Many. It is hard to think of even one series where walking up and down is a pleasing experience, never mind an interactive one. The “engineering hill” steps, linking Reaney Park with Washington State University, are perhaps the most offensive, visually but also in the way they are broken, uneven and do nothing to excite movement and accommodate rest. But there are others, including those that lie at the entrance of town and lead up to the old Gladish High School. There, not only the steps are mangled but so are the landings and the railings.
What is there is bad, but so is the fact that there are so many no there theres.
Try, for instance, to go down to the water, say along Missouri Creek, and enjoy cooling off on a warm summer afternoon. Or anywhere next to the playfields. Or for that matter along the Chipman Trail. You may succeed but not before risking falling and hurting yourself and once there, there is nothing to retain you.
The joker’s dance down the steps is just as much about the dance as it is about the steps. Together they urge us to see in urban circulation active potential, inviting and dignifying our capacity for diverse movements. Yes, we may simply want to rush to the next step in the day but we may also wish to stop and take in the lay of the land, a sunset or a bunch of kids defying gravity doing tricks on skateboard.
Other lessons from the Joker step scene include those that touch on color, texture, and wetness. Between the suit the joker dons, the hair and the oversized shoes, there is much to learn in rethinking the role that steps can play in fostering interaction and celebrating geography. It would be good to heed those clues?
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.