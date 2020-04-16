It’s taken a while, but America is back to No. 1.
We lead the world in COVID-19 deaths, with disaster declarations in all 50 states, and we’re on pace to see 20 million workers file for unemployment benefits.
Those are impressive numbers, but there’s an ominous cloud on the horizon. With 17 million people suddenly needing work, and more to follow, demand for state-supported health care is about to go through the roof.
That’s bad news for today’s GOP because part of the ethos of being conservative is having something you can withhold from others. The right to vote is a good example, but access to medical insurance is a great example.
Starting with Newt Gingrich and the Republican Revolution of 1994, the GOP has worked tirelessly to obstruct, delay, weaken or dismantle any attempt to expand government support for health care. If you don’t have a job that provides medical insurance, well, that’s too bad for you. If you want insurance, go buy some. On the open market. As a private citizen.
That has been GOP orthodoxy for the past quarter-century. Congressional Republicans, aided by presidents from their own party, have effectively built a dam across American society – with uninsured people scrambling on the upstream side and those with health insurance relaxing on the downstream side.
A newly unleashed flood of people without insurance will put a lot of strain on that dam. Mitch McConnell and the rest of the GOP caucus better take off their shoes because they won’t have enough fingers to plug all the leaks.
My column of April 2 generated a lively response from readers, so let’s dip into the mailbag to answer some of your questions.
A letter writer from Moscow asks why I picked on President Trump because the country was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic. He writes: “No one was prepared. Not the federal government, state governments, or local governments.”
Whose job is it to prepare America against enemies both foreign and domestic? The mayor of Moscow? The governor of Idaho? Or maybe the leader of the free world who, after all, gets a comprehensive briefing from the nation’s intelligence agencies every day.
Hoping a deadly virus will “just go away” isn’t much of a strategy unless one’s belief in American exceptionalism is so strong that we could never, ever succumb to a Chinese virus. The buck stops at the White House, which squandered months of valuable time before taking the coronavirus seriously.
From Pullman, a writer asks why I didn’t chastise President Obama, Vice President Biden and House Speaker Pelosi for their response to the swine flu virus more than a decade ago.
The short answer is the swine flu didn’t kill 2,000 Americans a day, or confine tens of millions to their homes, or knock the nation’s economy to its knees. In fact, most of us barely remember the swine flu, but this coronavirus, well, it’s yuuuge.
A writer from Moscow asks why the Daily-News published an ad hominem attack on President Trump.
It is so distressing to see our dear president sullied by an ad hominem attack. He is a kind and respectful man who addresses others with playful nicknames such as “Lyin’ Ted,” “Low-IQ Maxine Waters” and “Horseface” – his endearing term for pornographic film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he worked closely. Remember, Trump gave ol’ Horseface a $130,000 payoff, and it wasn’t for Girl Scout cookies.
Finally, a Colton writer asks why I gave so much credit to little old ladies when plenty of other people are sewing protective masks after Uncle Sam dropped the ball.
Excellent point. I’ll correct that oversight by singling out Massaro Ueti of Pullman. Massaro is a veterinary medical officer with U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Allen School for Global Animal Health at Washington State University. He works on infectious diseases and knows trouble when he sees it.
When he’s not doing official business from home, Massaro is sewing protective face masks and giving them to Pullman Regional Hospital.
On behalf of the hospital, I salute Massaro Ueti for his service to the community. He is one of our Most Valuable Players.
After collecting passport stamps for years, William Brock ran aground in Pullman in 2001.