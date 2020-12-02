Evolution equipped people with a mixture of tools that protect against infectious disease. These tools include “innate immunity,” where specialized phagocytic cells gobble up foreign material, and “adaptive immunity,” where specialized cells produce antibodies against pathogens (B-cells) or are capable of recognizing and destroying your own cells when they are infected with a pathogen (T-cells).
When we are vaccinated, we essentially wave a red flag to the adaptive immune system in hopes of training it to recognize pathogens so when these are encountered naturally, the immune system can get to work immediately and prevent disease. The key part of this process is delivery of “antigens,” which are one or more distinctive components of the pathogen, in a manner that allows the immune system to recognize the foreign material. Successful delivery of antigen triggers an elaborate cellular response that, ideally, provides you with both B-cells that produce copious quantities of antibodies against the antigen, and T-cells that can identify cells that are infected with the pathogen. Historically, it has been easier to get the attention of the antibody-producing B-cells than the T-cells.
For the virus that causes COVID-19, we probably need to train both the B-cell and T-cell responses to have the most effective protection. In theory, the optimal way to do this is by presenting the immune system with only the most important antigens such as the “spike protein” from the virus (SARS-CoV-2). While it is prudent to focus on a single antigen, such uncomplicated vaccines often produce muted immune responses that require more than one vaccination to get the full protective benefits.
There are currently more than 142 different vaccines in development for the virus that causes COVID-19. Some companies, such as Pfizer and Moderna, are trying something very unique. Their vaccines are composed of a messenger RNA (mRNA) that your cells can use as an instruction manual to produce the spike protein and nothing else. The mRNA is delivered to your cells inside little vesicles (lipids) that fuse with your cells’ outer membranes to deliver the mRNA where the protein-producing machinery translates the mRNA into the spike protein. When this happens in specialized “antigen-presenting cells,” the spike protein is displayed on the outside of the cell where it is ultimately recognized as foreign and the immune system cranks out the response that we want.
This is a game-changing strategy. Never in the history of vaccination have we attempted large-scale delivery of mRNA vaccines (the first licensed mRNA vaccine was for Ebola and it was only licensed this past summer). Given the need to produce a safe vaccine with little time for large-scale testing, the mRNA vaccine is probably the way to go because no foreign proteins are introduced into the body and it relies solely on your cell’s ability to translate the mRNA code into the one protein that we need to stop the virus.
These vaccines come with logistical complications because mRNA is naturally very unstable (the Pfizer version suffers from this more than the Moderna version) and it looks like you have to be immunized twice over a period of a month. These vaccines won’t be the answer for many other places in the world where it is hard enough just maintain refrigeration temperature much less minus 70 degrees centigrade.
Fortunately, refrigeration is all that is needed for an adenovirus-based vaccine being tested in the U.K. (AstraZeneca). For this vaccine, a harmless virus (related to the common cold virus) is modified to deliver the spike-protein genetic code into our cells where the protein is synthesized in a manner similar to the mRNA vaccines. Adenovirus vaccines are game-changing because billions of doses can be produced at very low cost.
Soon, most of us will have the opportunity to train our immune system through vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. At a population level, we still don’t know if these vaccines will protect against disease while also stopping virus transmission, or if repeated vaccination will be required. Until we know for sure, we still need to wear the mask, pay attention to hygiene and social distance to ensure that our economy can begin to recover, and that our most vulnerable community members can safely reengage with society.
Douglas Call is a microbiologist and father of three. He discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.