Just about the time you think you’re out of the woods with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re finally rid of all the useless nonpharmaceutical interventions, like masking and social distancing, the main shrieker at the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, shows up and punts one to the teachers’ unions on that most useless of all interventions — people wearing masks. And especially little kids wearing masks. It’s not just stupid. It’s mindlessly cruel.
For my persistent critics — whom it seems like I’m doomed to be seated next to at our little virtual Thanksgiving dinner — before moving on I will repeat. Masks are useless. I’m not ignorant of the science. I’ve READ the science, and it’s hot garbage. If you want to jeopardize the mental and physical health of your grandchildren because your ability to process science is limited to what you can type into The Google, that’s on you. One of the most cited (and useless) studies used to justify masks involved researchers wrapping Golden Syrian Hamsters in their cages with mask material. Those poor little fellas died in vain.
But let’s move past this obvious nonsense, and talk about what really is at stake when we move the focus off vaccination strategies and onto masks. Ready?
One of the largest groups of people nonvaccinated are the various minorities. White folks are quick to offer up the usual mental models on why that is so, and most of this has to do with some kind of vaccine availability/poverty angle. I’m fresh back from a business trip to one of the largest Black communities in the U.S. So it might be instructive to consider what’s really going on, instead of just what the mainstream media is telling you.
One thing that is true about many minority communities is that trauma, from past events as well as their current situation, with a profound loss of their middle class, dominates community dynamics. I think it’s also fair to say that African-American communities are also more authority-driven, meaning that they listen to leading voices in their communities more than you might find in someplace like Moscow or Pullman.
These people are statistically vaccine-hesitant. Vaccines are in plentiful supply, but they don’t want to get one. Why? First is because there’s a bad history of powerful white folks experimenting on poor black ones. You don’t have to go far in any Black community to find awareness of the Tuskegee syphilis experiments. And those were as recent as 1972.
The second is there is a constant drumbeat of nonsense on how great masks are from folks who have literally drunk the CDC Kool Aid. What that means is no matter how many times Anthony Fauci changes his mind, their truth is the last thing that passed through his lips.
How does the Black community hear this? Options for prevention of COVID-19 (or even passing it to others — it’s not long enough to have totally forgotten “my mask protects you, and yours protects me” nonsense) are presented in a binary fashion. Either a.) get the vaccine, or b.) wear a mask. It is not realistic for most folks to pore through the literature and realize that masks have basically no effectiveness, while vaccines are really quite good. Excellent, actually.
So they have a choice. Go with an invasive procedure — shooting yourself full of mRNA that everyone is arguing about, and they have embedded, historic fear over. Or wrap a piece of cloth around their face and project the same virtue. It’s no surprise that a lot choose the latter. And that just delays the end of the pandemic.
Like it or not, real solutions that deliver immunity are the way out of this. That means both infections and vaccines. Dunno about you, but I support the vaccine option. When you double down on masks, you’re really going for option 1. So just stop it. And let’s get our country moving again.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical andmaterials engineering at Washington State University.