I am extremely concerned by the vigilantes who are taking it upon themselves to “protect” our communities from looting.
When crimes are committed upon our businesses, we all feel threatened. Looting cannot be excused. The answer, however, is not self-appointed police officers. We should be leaving the important work of policing to a highly-trained police force.
Take, for example, the 2007 case in Moscow. A mentally ill gunman started shooting people, and killed officer Lee Newbill. A well-intentioned fellow, at home watching “Die Hard,” heard the gunshots, grabbed his gun and ran outside to “help out.” He was shot and almost died.
Afterward, from his hospital bed, he said he did not consider himself a hero, which is good because he was not. Following this incident, the Moscow police department implored private citizens to leave the policing to the police. Otherwise, when called to the scene of an emergency, our trained police officers have to make a split-second decision: is the person I see with a gun, ready to shoot, a good guy or a bad guy?
In my many years as an attorney defending citizens accused of crimes, I found that some officers, instead of calming things down at an emotional scene to which they were dispatched, routinely escalated the emotions of citizen encounters, the upshot of which was charges of resisting arrest — especially against our poor and black citizens. We ask a lot of our police: on the one hand, we want them to work as caring field social workers; on the other, we want them to have the courage to calmly put themselves into the line of fire when duty calls. It is very hard to retain officers who score high in both skill sets. But we must try, or nothing will change.
Similarly, we must reform our criminal justice system to assure black and white people are treated the same for identical misconduct. They are not now. Some counties in Idaho shop their public defender contracts to the lowest bidder without regard for the skills of the defender. This must stop.
As to vigilantes, I’m not advocating we deprive private citizens of the Second Amendment right to bear arms. Those rights, however, are best exercised when protecting our homes from intruders. Let’s leave the life-threatening role of responding to public emergencies to highly-trained, well-paid, courageous police officers.
I’m sure many of the vigilantes only want to “scare” out-of-control protesters from committing property crimes.
Many probably can use a firearm judiciously. But how do we know who is whom? Is it possible that at least some of the vigilantes are itching for a chance to gun down a black protester for the simple act of throwing a brick?
Moscow attorney Tim Gresback started his career as a public defender 35 years ago in Coeur d’Alene. He has served as president of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (2001), Idaho Trial Lawyers Association (2009), and the Idaho State Bar (2015).