Professional sports leagues and many of the teams within the leagues have gone woke. They believe catering to the fringe elements of society is more important than their traditional fan base. Once woke, a continuous stream of virtue signaling is required to maintain woke status.
The professional sports leagues like virtue signaling. As long as they make public statements about supporting certain causes, they don’t need to do anything of substance to achieve their claims.
The National Basketball Association, National Football League and Major League Baseball, to name three, have portions of their website dedicated to being green. They brag about how they care for the environment. They show pictures of people recycling. They have all sorts of stories on their website about what they are doing to be green.
On the NBA’s website: “The NBA and 18 of its teams and arenas have joined the Green Sports Alliance to advance environmental stewardship.”
The Green Sports Alliance was started by Paul Allen. That website writes about some of the programs this organization promotes. For example, its energy program pushes the reduction of fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy. The alliance also pushes water conservation, as one might expect. There is a program that advocates a shift away from fossil fuel-dependant transportation.
Nice. The league is telling us how good they are. We should love them because they care about the environment. However, they are virtue signaling about their greenness. There are so many things they could implement today if they really cared. However, these things would harm their bottom line. Their bottom line is the only green for which they really care.
The MLB and NFL should eliminate all night games. This would eliminate the needs for incredibly expensive and energy-inefficient stadium lights. While more stadiums are switching to LED lights, which are better, it still takes energy.
What if they played when the sun was shining? Zero lights and zero energy used. The problem is fewer people can attend mid-day baseball games, especially those who are contributing members of society and therefore it’s less green, money-wise.
Next, eliminate all parking lots and parking garages around the stadium. If people have no way to park nearby they will have to rely on walking, biking and buses. That will save a ton of energy. The problem is fewer people will attend if they have to walk or take a bus. That makes this idea less green, money-wise.
Heavily limit stadium capacity. In reality, with television and radio broadcasts there is very little reason to have tens-of-thousands of people waste energy traveling to one geographic location. While this idea would be green for the environment it wouldn’t be very green, money-wise, for the team.
Stop flying. Every few days teams are using jets and copious quantities of jet fuel to play a game. Instead they should travel by trains or other forms of transportation. Leagues must schedule games in a circuit to eliminate cross-country trips thereby making trains and buses more time-efficient.
I have a handful of other environment-winning ideas but they wouldn’t be green, money-wise.
If the environment was in such dire straits and the leagues weren’t virtue signaling they would absolutely implement some of these actions today. But each of these would hit the team and league in the pocketbook. Professional sports, just like many other corporations, are virtue signaling. They’re green until it costs them green.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.