Many people may not realize the harm Idaho’s abortion ban will cause patients.
First, Idaho statutes define abortion as “the use of any means to intentionally terminate the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman.” Further, they state that “pregnancy … commences with fertilization.” Section 18-622 of Idaho Code, which became effective Aug. 25 is titled “Criminal Abortion,” and makes any person who performs an abortion and anyone who assists them subject to felony penalties of 2-5 years in prison and, for licensed medical professionals, suspension of their license for 6 months with additional prison time and permanent loss of their license for subsequent offenses.
While there is an exception for abortions “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman,” there is no exception to prevent serious physical harm, as previous abortion statutes provided. In addition, this exception is written as an “affirmative defense,” meaning that instead of the state having to prove in court that the charges are warranted, the person charged must prove the patient would have died without that abortion.
There are numerous complications of pregnancy that can cause serious injury or death to a pregnant patient and for which termination of the pregnancy is the standard of care: for example, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, miscarriage with severe bleeding, preterm premature rupture of membranes, infection in the uterus and pre-eclampsia. There are also medical conditions that may be seriously complicated by the stress pregnancy places on the heart, lungs and kidneys, and medical conditions for which the treatment would harm a fetus such as cancer or autoimmune diseases. In all these situations, waiting until the patient is demonstrably near death to intervene breaches the standard of care and exposes the patient to unconscionable risk. A young woman died in Ireland in 2012 because she was denied a timely abortion due to similar laws. We have seen patients in other states denied timely and appropriate care since Roe was overturned.
The statute contains exceptions for rape and incest, but those exceptions require the abortion provider to have a copy of the law enforcement investigative report in hand before performing the abortion. We know most rapes and cases of incest are not reported due to shame, fear of retaliation, anticipated trauma of the investigation, and not-unfounded concerns that no action will be taken against the perpetrator. In addition, investigative reports may not be available for weeks or months after the report, making an abortion more difficult and dangerous.
This law has no exception for severe or fatal fetal anomalies. Patients who discover at 13-15 weeks that their fetus has severe genetic anomalies, or who find on a 20-week anatomy scan that their fetus’s brain did not develop, or who find even later that its lungs will never be capable of absorbing oxygen, would be required to carry the pregnancy to term, all the while knowing the infant would not survive after birth.
Finally, this law ignores the principle of bodily autonomy. As a physician, I cannot force patients to get their flu or COVID-19 immunizations, or to take antibiotics for pneumonia. If you were the only person on earth who was a tissue match for a dying patient, I could not compel you to donate an organ to save them, or even to donate blood.
There is no medical condition other than pregnancy in which we presume to violate someone’s bodily autonomy by forcing them to donate their body for 40 weeks, risking injury or death in the process.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity.” I believe most Idahoans agree with her.
Your reproductive rights are on the ballot in November. Vote accordingly.
Elsbury a retired physician who practiced full-scope family medicine, including pregnancy care, in Moscow for 14 years.