Many people may not realize the harm Idaho’s abortion ban will cause patients.

First, Idaho statutes define abortion as “the use of any means to intentionally terminate the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman.” Further, they state that “pregnancy … commences with fertilization.” Section 18-622 of Idaho Code, which became effective Aug. 25 is titled “Criminal Abortion,” and makes any person who performs an abortion and anyone who assists them subject to felony penalties of 2-5 years in prison and, for licensed medical professionals, suspension of their license for 6 months with additional prison time and permanent loss of their license for subsequent offenses.

While there is an exception for abortions “necessary to prevent the death of the pregnant woman,” there is no exception to prevent serious physical harm, as previous abortion statutes provided. In addition, this exception is written as an “affirmative defense,” meaning that instead of the state having to prove in court that the charges are warranted, the person charged must prove the patient would have died without that abortion.

