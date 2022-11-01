“Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world. … No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
— Winston S Churchill (Nov. 11, 1947)
“Democracy,” meaning “rule by the people,” is a “system of government by … all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” The United States combines both republicanism and democracy, making it a democratic republic. People participate in decisions that affect how the country is run. In our democracy, participating citizens elect representatives to govern. “Democratic republic” in many other nations means “dictatorship.”
Ten days ago in the Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jin Ping consolidated his top leadership role, claiming a third five-year term as general secretary of the Communist Party. No leader since Mao has ruled longer than two terms. As the Washington Post described, “Xi was anointed … China’s uncontested leader for five, if not many more years, as he concentrates power to a degree not seen since the days of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.”
The New York Times summarized with this headline: “For His 3rd Term, Xi Jinping Surrounds Himself With Loyalists.” The article begins, “China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has created a new ruling elite packed with loyalist officials primed to elevate his agenda of bolstering national security and of turning China into a technological great power.” Other media echoed this Times point: “Xi will lead a government where there is no doubt that he dominates, for better or worse.”
That can’t happen here. Or can it?
In one week most of us will have voted freely, without intimidation or coercion. Do we appreciate that opportunity and its far-reaching ramifications for our democracy? Recent letters to the editor have shared their political preferences, most thoughtfully and courteously. There were exceptions. The forum was free and open, no matter how critical any opinion was of a party or government.
I’m not “an old China hand,” but I have some experience teaching there at a private college and state university. My classes included unidentified “monitors” to note and report any negative comments about China that might slip out of my mouth. Some asked my opinion about Taiwan or the “one-child policy.” My standard response was, “This is your country, not mine. I don’t understand your language, culture, or politics, so I really can’t comment.” I lasted 11 years.
Our first year, 1993, we taught students who had escaped the government roundup of demonstrators from the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Many colleagues, survivors of the earlier Cultural Revolution shared personal experiences in guarded moments. Mr. Chen, a quintessential Chinese gentleman, described how his students had beaten him nearly to death with their belt buckles. He spoke impeccable English and French; he had taught cello and piano. Another colleague, a classically trained violinist, had been hung by his fingers until they broke.
I have many more stories from many more people in many more places. Older colleagues suffered greatly during the Cultural Revolution, yet most students were unaware of it, even though their parents had lived through it. By the time we left in 2007, the Tiananmen Square uprising was fading from collective memory. My China memories return whenever mob violence occurs in America, especially violence like that of Jan. 6, 2021.
China works hard to head off similar events. Sophisticated surveillance, including indiscriminately collected DNA, iris scans and voice prints, is ubiquitous. The government wants to connect all of these data points to build comprehensive profiles for citizens — which are accessible throughout the government.
In America, we get to vote, a word I didn’t see in articles about China. What will our turnout be in the land of the free? Many Whitman County candidates never bothered to submit either photos or brief biographies for the voters’ pamphlet. Don’t they understand how privileged they are to run? Do we understand how privileged we are to be able to vote? We inform ourselves and choose those who govern.
Not everybody has that choice.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 61 years, taught in Beijing and Dalian, China, for 11 years. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com.