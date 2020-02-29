The Coronavirus, more formally known as COVID-19, is here – and is breaking out around the world. It is not, as President Donald Trump, has said, a plot by Democrats to ruin the stock market, his singular point of economic pride. Nor is it a bioweapon springing from Chinese germ warfare labs, as you’ve heard from Republican senator from Georgia, Tom Cotton. As a virus, we’re officially seeing rates of lethality of around 2 percent for contracted cases. You’d think if someone wanted to make a killer virus, they could do better than 2 percent. And those cases are already confined to those with health impairment – mostly elderly folks, and kids with impaired immune systems.
Where it came from does matter in the long run, but not so much in the immediate term. Initial studies indicate it is a zoonotic virus – one that likely made the jump from wild animals to humans, and very likely from the strange affection that some Chinese people have for eating endangered species, like bats or pangolins. Sold in so-called “wet markets,” these animals are believed to have medicinal properties. The Chinese government has outlawed their trade, but maybe this latest outbreak will spur them to crack down.
We know the symptoms – fever, runny nose and in some cases, diarrhea. The problem is that in certain cases, like many respiratory viruses, this beastie can lead to pneumonia and respiratory failure. It is true that viruses like the flu are more widespread, but the problem with the Coronavirus is that its death rate is high. That 2 percent would flood our intensive care system. And there is no known cure at this time, other than having the body beat back the infection. The very existence of the hospital overload problem should make every American realize besides needing public health care, we simply don’t have the capacity to handle other human-inflicted miseries, like war. But I digress.
Whenever people talk about pandemics like the Coronavirus, the media likes to describe the disease. But pandemics are really systems. Rates of spread can be documented through mathematical modeling. You don’t need to know the exact number of cases to correctly model the system. What matters is relative rates of infection and cure. And those don’t depend as closely on any government telling the truth – which is a good thing.
Instead, manage virus transfer. I’ve been following a colleague, Yaneer Bar-Yam, a complex systems scientist like myself on Twitter. He’s compiled a list of sensible recommendations. Avoid large social gatherings. Take responsibility for your own health – my recommendation is to keep a low inflammation diet during this pandemic, which you should do anyway. If you express symptoms, don’t go out infecting people. Quarantine periods run around 14-28 days, so be aware if you have a garden-variety head cold or if it’s something worse. Wash your hands. If you’re sick, don’t jeopardize other old people’s health.
On a larger community and governmental scale, we need to let our elected representatives the relative sleepwalking toward this epidemic must stop. It’s not a matter of closing borders per se. More, it’s an awareness that there may be work stoppages required if a cluster of individuals get the virus. This virus can kill at a relatively high percentage rate. Don’t transfer people who are suspected to have the virus with public transportation. The virus is indeed airborne. Make sure there are adequate masks and personal protective equipment available so when an outbreak is diagnosed, steps can be taken to contain the spread. Openly share information across the entire chain – from community health providers to the World Health Organization.
We live in a crowded world. The best way to ensure viruses don’t spread is through creating a healthy and resilient population. Think about that the next time someone wants to lift air pollution restrictions. China is demonstrating that you will pay a price for that kind of thinking.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.