As a physician and a Seventh-day Adventist Christian, I am concerned about both protecting religious freedom and protecting the rights of others, including their health.
How can we live in a society where we all have the ability to follow our conscience and at the same time protect the health and happiness of others?
First of all, I think we could all agree that we, as Americans, are all created equal. A theme that is common to most religions is that we are to treat others the way we would want to be treated. Secondly, we know scientifically that there are many things that we can do to prevent diseases.
Some religious beliefs encourage healthy behavior and others view healthy behavior as not important since God is in charge. Personally, I want to live as long as I can, so I can be a blessing to as many people as possible. No matter what your views are about religion and science, it is not right to do things that adversely affect someone else’s health and it is not right to force our religious beliefs on others.
This is all well and good but how do we make it happen? We have elected our government leaders to help create laws that help us live peaceably with each other. One thing that is helpful for me to remember is to differentiate between laws that go against my conscience versus laws that may take away some of my personal freedom but are intended to keep us safe. There are numerous examples of these safety laws ranging from traffic laws, e.g. speed limits, to health safety laws, e.g. no smoking in public places. These laws take away some of our personal choices but do not cause us to violate our conscience.
Some might argue that if we allow the government to take away our nonreligious freedoms it might make it easier to take away our religious freedoms. This may make some sense but using this argument will never allow us to find the balance between freedom of worship and public safety.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church has a reputation for promoting healthy living and disease prevention. Maybe not as well known, they also have been at the forefront of promoting religious liberty. They have a record of standing up for religious freedom not only for their own members but also for other religions.
Part of this may be based on their interpretation of biblical prophecy that our religious freedoms are fragile and at risk. They have been responsible for many laws that have helped protect the religious freedoms of many different religions. Regarding COVID-19, the current Seventh-day Adventist stance, as a denomination, is that the laws to wear face masks do not violate our religious freedom and church members have been encouraged not only to wear masks but to take all recommended and scientific means to protect their own health and the health of people around them.
I think we could all agree that the real issue is not masks versus no masks. The bigger issue is government control versus religious freedom. The Seventh-day Adventist Church has taken the biblical perspective that it is our duty to obey the laws of the land unless they conflict with God’s laws. One government law that would apply here is the do no harm law. This law tells us that it is our responsibility to avoid doing anything that would cause harm to another person. This is not only a law but also seems very moral to me.
I do not feel the regulations and restrictions surrounding COVID-19 have taken away our freedom to worship. We are still able to worship God and still have freedom to assemble.
It may look a little different in our assemblies with our masks and social distancing etc., but we still have freedom to worship. In addition, technology has helped us worship in a way we could not have imagined in the past – internet meetings, drive-through meetings, etc.
I am in favor of creating a community that can come together to help each other stay healthy and worship the way our consciences dictate.
Robert Spady is an internal medicine specialist who lives in Moscow.