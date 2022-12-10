The past few weeks I’ve found myself wishing I had a Twitter account … mostly so I could make a show of shutting it down. Twitter answers the unasked question: “What if we took the worst part of every website (the comments) and just made that the whole thing?” Watching Elon Musk drive the company into the ground has been a delight. Now, if only he would do the same to every other social media site and save us from the corporate world’s most harmful product since leaded gasoline.
You may ask, what’s the harm in using the internet to connect with friends and family? None at all. But that’s an increasingly small part of how people actually use social media. In a recent article in The Atlantic, “The Age of Social Media Is Ending,” Ian Bogost analyzes the difference between social networking and social media. While the former is the kind of meaningful connection with real people that social media promises, the latter is the nonstop, one-way shoutcasting it actually delivers. It promises friends but delivers influencers. It promises interaction but delivers an endless stream of passive stimulation. In Bogost’s words, “From being asked to review every product you buy to believing that every tweet or Instagram image warrants likes or comments or follows, social media produced a positively unhinged, sociopathic rendition of human sociality.” Twitter’s tree full of chirping birds, all squawking and none listening, in one place but alone nonetheless, really is the perfect metaphor.
It’s no secret that social media algorithms favor lies, hatred, anger, tastelessness and polarization over healthier forms of human engagement because that’s where the clicks (profits) are. Instead of free inquiry and reasoned debate, social media pushes us toward hyper-partisanship and bubbles of conformity. Social media is where we go to be our worst selves, a place where we can treat people as commodities and relationships as disposable. And this tendency doesn’t stay confined to virtual space: When human beings are reduced to taglines rather than soulful things capable of suffering, permanently silencing them becomes a trifle.